The Festive Season Laptop Buying Guide: What Students Should Look for in 2026

There’s something special about the festive season: the excitement of new beginnings, the warmth of giving, and the feeling that something new is just around the corner. Amid the celebrations and thoughtful gifts, some purchases become part of the journey ahead. For students, a new laptop can be one of them.

With festive deals making it a natural time to upgrade, it is worth looking beyond the offer price and thinking about what you will actually need from your laptop over the next few years.

Today, Snapdragon-powered laptops bring together performance, long battery life, portability and built-in AI capabilities, giving students more to consider than specifications alone. Here are some of the things worth considering before making that festive-season purchase.

Will it be Comfortable to Carry All Day?

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College life rarely happens in one place. A typical day can involve moving between classrooms, libraries, cafés, hostels and home, often with a laptop tucked into a backpack throughout. That makes portability and battery life just as relevant as performance.

If your laptop is going from the 9 AM lecture to the library and then back to the hostel, weight starts to matter. A thin, lightweight laptop is easy to carry from one lecture hall to another, which matters even more when your bag is already full of books, chargers, and other essentials.

Battery life matters just as much, with Snapdragon X2 Plus’ efficiency, powered by its custom Oryon CPU cores and leading performance-per-watt, help deliver longer-lasting battery life. Rather than looking only at the battery capacity on the spec sheet, it is worth checking the brand’s claimed usage and how the laptop performs in everyday use.

Weighing just 1.17 kg and packing a 70Wh battery, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x balances portability with the endurance needed to keep up throughout the day.

Will it Keep Up as Your Workload Grows?

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Student workloads are changing. Beyond documents, presentations and browsing, students are increasingly coding, running multiple applications, working with large files and exploring demanding creative tools.

That makes performance headroom worth considering when choosing a laptop. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, powered by the Snapdragon X2 Plus, is designed for heavier workloads, allowing students to move between applications and tackle more intensive tasks without constantly worrying about performance bottlenecks.

The extra performance also matters on the go, as Snapdragon X2 Plus is designed to maintain full performance even when running on battery, unlike traditional x86 laptops that can reduce performance when unplugged. For students, that extra performance can make a difference when a simple coursework setup eventually turns into a mix of coding, creative work, large files and multiple applications running at once.

Whether you’re editing a project in DaVinci Resolve or Premiere Pro, working on content or using Camo Studio for video calls, having the processing power to handle these applications alongside everyday multitasking can help keep workflows smooth.

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A design student, Neeraj, shared, “For my design projects, I’m often working with large image files and several applications at the same time. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s performance makes it easy to move between tasks and keep my workflow smooth, especially when I’m working on detailed images or preparing larger layouts.”

How Does AI Fit into Everyday Student Life?

AI isn’t just for tech experts anymore. It’s already part of how students study, research, and create. For example, you can use AI for live captions on a lecture recording, a quick summary of a long reading, or cleaning up a photo for your project. On the Yoga Slim 7x, these AI tasks can run directly on the laptop, with support for apps such as Premiere Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and Blender, so they feel fast without draining the battery.

That’s thanks to a dedicated AI chip, the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, inside the Snapdragon X2 Plus, which delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance and handles the AI work while everything else keeps running smoothly.

Will the Screen Work for Both Classes and Creative Projects?

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A student’s laptop isn’t shutting down at the end of class. It could be the screen for watching a film, the editing station for a project or the studio for a new content creator. That makes the display another practical consideration when choosing a laptop. You could be spending hours reading notes, working on presentations, editing images or simply unwinding with a show, so a screen that is comfortable for extended use can make a difference.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s 14-inch WUXGA OLED display delivers smooth everyday performance with a 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness, while TÜV Rheinland certification adds comfort for extended viewing.

When coursework turns into a creative project, the same laptop needs to be able to handle that transition without becoming another limitation. In that regard, a flexible laptop provides assistance both with academic work and in fueling one’s creative passions, which often become a significant aspect of college.

Will it Last the Whole Degree, Not Just the Semester?

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A key factor to look at when buying a student laptop is that it will last the duration of your degree – three or four years. It is worth checking how long the device will continue to receive OS and software updates, particularly if you are buying it with the expectation for it to stay with you throughout college. Features such as software support, OS updates and continually improving Copilot+ features will mean your laptop remains ready for what’s next during your studies.

As student workload changes throughout the course of the degree – from a device for browsing, research and general coursework, to a device for coding, video editing, data analysis and your portfolios- the right laptop should have the performance headroom, battery life, build quality and ongoing support to keep pace with those changing needs throughout the degree.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x powered by Snapdragon X2 Plus is available starting at ₹1,36,990. Get ₹15,000 exchange bonus and up to ₹10,000 cashback. EMI starts at ₹5,799/month for 18 months at 0% interest. Visit your nearest Lenovo Exclusive Store or Lenovo.com to experience and purchase the new Snapdragon-powered AI PC.

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