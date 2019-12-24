Stunning handset, super performer and unbeatable price: HONOR 20

With excellent consumer insights and research methods, each stepping stone prepares HONOR for yet another goal without killing its best innovations to date With excellent consumer insights and research methods, each stepping stone prepares HONOR for yet another goal without killing its best innovations to date

What does it take for a smartphone to rise above its rivals? Should it have enough brawn to flaunt or some cutting-edge advancements to rule the industry? Well, I’d say both and HONOR’s commitment towards maintaining this is adored by many heavy-hitters in the smartphone industry. With excellent consumer insights and research methods, each stepping stone prepares the brand for yet another goal without killing its best innovations to date. HONOR strives for Innovation and Quality, two things that matter the most and with a streak of faster and gorgeous handsets, the brand only gets better.

The HONOR 20 is one evergreen smartphone to lay your eyes on. A sturdy build, premium features, and outstanding performance have collectively taken this handset a notch above its competitors. Let’s find out more about the device and see all that makes the HONOR 20 a perfect fit for your pocket…

Outstanding Camera Capabilities



One of the primary factors that contribute to a phone’s success is how well it captures and HONOR 20 aces this department with outstanding camera functionalities. Equipped with an impressive Quad camera setup, HONOR 20 sports a Sony IMX586 sensor of 48-megapixel primary lens at the back and is accompanied by a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera. It houses a macro lens of 2 megapixels and an additional lens of 2 megapixels that strengthens the depth-sensing capabilities of a camera. The front flaunts a 32-megapixel selfie snapper which is equipped with AI-enabled features. It makes the device capable of capturing pictures and portraits in different light conditions. When it comes to clicking photos in low light scenarios, this phone is a stunner.



Besides, you get to post your favourite slo-mo videos on social media, the HONOR 20 can shoot slow-motion videos at 960fps (720p). The front notch is almost invisible as this device supports an ultra-small punch-hole for the camera which again adds more to the overall appearance.

Spectacular Design & Colors

Spectacular designs and colors reign the smartphone industry in this day and age and the brands are leaving no stone unturned in bringing new designs to the table. Speaking of the overall appeal, the HONOR 20 packs a handsome 15.9-cm [6.26-inch] Full-View FHD+ Display of 2340x1080p resolution which sports a notch-less narrow bezel design. The Quad-camera setup is stacked vertically at the top left of the back which again renders a premium look. The phone offers a firm grip, allowing you to access multiple apps single-handedly. The slim profile and curved edges add to the elegance while fitting perfectly in the palm. HONOR, this time has opted for a dual-glass design with an added mirror finish at the back which elevates the gradient finish. The device comes in two colors- Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black, both of which are unique with hues of similar shades. The Sapphire Blue variant has a subtle undertone of purple and if you’re looking for a more understated design, go for the graceful black. Speaking of the fingerprint scanner, a side-mounted scanner flaunts a flexible approach and unlocks the phone instantly. Stepping aside from the usual trend, a lightning-fast fingerprint sensor is integrated into the side placement power button for instant unlocking with a single tap. In addition to this, the build quality is impeccable and the exterior is designed to prevent scratches and damages.



Stellar performance & Long Battery Endurance

Well, these may be listed at the end of your phone priorities, but matters the most when it comes to buying a smartphone. One may start drooling over the overall appearance but it’s imperative to pay attention to its performance. Thankfully, you have nothing to lose with this handset since it’s the best combination of style, comfort, and performance.

Powered by the world’s first 7nm mobile chipset Kirin 980 HiAI, the HONOR 20 comes in a single variant 128GB internal storage and 6GB of RAM. Speaking of power, the device runs on a massive 3,750mAh battery with HONOR SuperCharge technology. Well, you need not worry about sending out a quick message before your phone dies. The long battery endurance will keep your phone running on heavy apps for more than 24 hours of rigorous usage and won’t run out on you while you’re on the go. Besides, supercharge technology can go from 1% to 100% real quick.



Coming to the software, the phone runs Magic UI 2.1 based on Android Pie. The software enables some unique features for the users on a simple touch with knuckles. For instance, knocking a screen twice with one knuckle takes a screenshot while tapping twice with two knuckles will start recording for you. HONOR has also started to roll out the beta version of its latest Magic UI – Magic UI 3.0 on HONOR 20 smartphone. The new UI comes with a wide range of new features and brings an even more seamless experience for users in a highly-integrated way.

Heroic Gaming Experience



The HONOR 20 supports Huawei’s Game Turbo 3.0 feature which optimizes power consumption in order to boost gaming performance. Game Turbo 3.0 currently supports just over 25 games including PUBG, ASPHALT 9, NBA 2K19, Mobile Legends, Fortnite, FIFA Mobile, Modern Combat 5, etc. To top it all, there was no significant lag noticed while testing the gaming sessions, the two additional features- Game Acceleration and Uninterrupted Gaming boosts gaming performance and blocks on-screen notifications.

HONOR, over the years, has spent extensively on its Research & Development and the results are well-acknowledged by now. The brand believes in Innovation and strives to maintain Quality and we have every reason to say that this is exactly how we envision success. HONOR 20 is a perfect amalgamation of style and performance, and with the prices coming down, here’s a chance for you to take your pick…

