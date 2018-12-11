Social Media Influencers’ new favourite: India’s most powerful selfie Pro, Realme U1

Advertising

Technology, when used in a smartphone camera, can accentuate your beauty and show the best version of you to the world. Infuse technology in your lifestyle and you shall see the difference clear as day.

In this regard, one smartphone you should definitely know about is Realme’s latest offering – the U1. This device, apart from being the right combination of hardware and software, has a spectacular selfie camera.

The U series is one of Realme’s four main series differentiated on power and style philosophy. These are:

The C series, the value king – Realme C1 offers the most powerful pack of entry-level;

The Realme Series, the power master, is the best all-rounder in the budget segment;

The U series, the photography expert –Realme U1, the most powerful selfie- centric phone in mid-range

The Pro series, the flagship for youth – Realme 2 Pro, with powerful features and style.

Advertising

Trusted by celebs and influencers alike, the Realme U1 ships with an interesting front camera module that can make your selfies look better than ever. We’ll tell you more about it, but first, let’s see what the influencers have to say:

According to Ira Dubey, the chip inside changes everything! Niki Mehra, on the other hand, couldn’t resist clicking some beautiful selfies.

She also congratulated Realme mobiles on a great first sale of the Realme U1.

The phone is also a favourite of stylists and influencers like Niharika Agarwal of the KN clan (who has more than 233K Instagram followers!)

Realme has used technology to its fullest potential in the U1. The ‘Selfie Pro’ is equipped with an AI 25 MP SelfiePro front camera powered by SONY’s IMX576 light sensor. This helps with more powerful fundamental computing capacity and image processing, making the selfies shine the brightest. The camera has been specifically developed to showcase Indian people’s skin tones. The setup precisely captures details of eyes and hair, through 296 facial identification points. The phone applies the most suitable beautification solutions without tempering, slimming and whitening, and ensures that the selfies come out natural and attractive.

The rear camera setup consists of 13MP+2MP cameras, with the 2MP secondary camera handling the depth-of-field and bokeh effects. Capturing slow-mo videos up to 90fps/720P is definitely a possibility on this device. The Realme U1 runs on Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2, which is easy to use and quite intuitive

As far as media consumption goes, the phone has an immersive 6.3-inch dewdrop screen, with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. It is not just the screen, the Realme U1’s design, too, is nothing short of spectacular. It bids farewell to the stereotyped phone back design of solid colour and embraces light pillars that cater to young people. By integrating the 13-layer micron-level coating under the back cover plate the device integrates a sense of depth, transparency and high-quality.

The battery capacity and the processor help make your smartphone experience faster and more fluid. The Realme U1 has a Helio P70 processor, which uses TSMC’s latest 12nm FinFET production process, and helps reduce power consumption by 15% compared to other 14nm class processors. In terms of graphics processing, the P70 is equipped with a 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, that helps with a smooth and lag-free gaming experience even for high-end games like PUBG and Asphalt 9.

This processor is complemented by a 3,500 mAh battery that supports regular 5V/2A charging, which restores about 30% of a depleted battery in 30 minutes. The Realme U1 scored an excellent result in our battery test with a 93-hour Endurance rating. It did a great job in all tested scenarios – video playback, calls, web browsing and even stand-by performance.

Advertising

The Realme U1 is a powerhouse that is being sold at a very affordable price. It is available in Ambitious Black and Brave Blue colours on Amazon.in and Realme.com. The Fiery Gold version will be available from around New Year, 2019. Realme has also launched a new accessories range including Realme Buds (earphones) and Realme phone cases, which will be available for purchase from New Year, 2019.

Below are the details of the phone’s availability.