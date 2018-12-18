Smartphones replacing cameras in the not-too-distant future? This device could be the first step!

Advertising

One can always trust OPPO to bring something never-seen-before to the market. The brand has continuously strived to offer something spectacular with each of its handsets. Be it the design language of the Find X or the VOOC charging/waterdrop notch of the F9 Pro, the consumer has constantly gotten the best value for money from an OPPO device. With the R17 Pro, the company has continued this tradition. Determined to change low-light/night photography for good, the smartphone comes with a number of features, especially in the optics department. Here’s how it can make night photography exponentially better:

Camera features

Camera quality has always been OPPO’s forte. The R17 Pro has a stellar triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a primary 12 MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4, a secondary 20 MP sensor at f/2.6 for portrait mode, depth effect; and a third camera for improving the overall image quality. The combination of all 3 leads to some very interesting and unique pictures.

The R17 Pro comes with a 25MP front camera and a Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture equipped with real-time HDR support. The R17 Pro provides up to 8 million different beautification schemes to intelligently match different users across the globe. Additionally, the customised beauty mode can now identify up to four people in the frame and enables users to adjust the facial features and preview the effects in real time. The rear cameras of the R17 Pro can intelligently recognise 23 photography modes and as many as 864 scenario combinations to ensure every shot taken is the best shot possible. The phone is also equipped with a variable smart aperture of f1.5/f2.4 which can automatically adjust to the lighting conditions making images sharper and clearer in both bright and low light situations and has an OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), which can stabilise images and guarantee a longer exposure time to brighten night-time photography, especially with a 7P lens module. The combination of these two features further heightens precision in night-time photography.

Advertising

The R17 Pro’s motto is ‘Seize the Night’ and as far as capturing the enchantment of the night goes, the smart aperture is nothing short of a boon. It automatically adjusts the lighting to ensure that the images captured are of the best possible quality. The camera also features some terrific lighting effects that let you have a lot of fun with your images.

As far as the cameras go, the smartphone is full of its own tricks and surprises. The smart camera setup uses AI and has an ultra night mode for low-light/night photography. If the lighting is not good or it is simply too dark outside, the ultra night mode activates automatically (it can also be turned on manually). Once you click a picture with it, you will feel the significant difference in terms of highlight details, colour quality, and saturation. Night photography, after the advent of this smartphone, will never be the same again!

To the front, the OPPO R17 Pro houses a 25MP front-facing ‘Beauty Camera’ that learns from the user’s habits to produce stellar images. The end result is sharp images with natural colours and skin tones. This camera comes with an AI beauty mode, which, unlike many other devices, is subtle and produces natural selfies.

Dreamy, Immersive Aesthetic

The night is as aesthetic as it is enchanting. The R17 Pro personifies it with a dreamy, immersive aesthetic. One look at the handset and you will be instantly mesmerised. It is as captivating as the delicate night.

It is not an exaggeration to say that this is one of the most beautiful devices ever. The sleek design, rounded corners, and metal plus glass combo radiate elegance from every angle. The handset is light, ergonomic, and very comfortable to hold. The most striking part, however, is the new fog gradient colour. The R17 Pro’s Radiant Mist casing has deep blue and purple hues flowing all around. Its 3D misted glass and inner light condensation blend and shift with changes of light and shadow around you. The waterdrop notch adds to the minimalistic design and further increases the phone’s appeal.

There are some phones that deserve a second look. This one deserves many more!

The R17 Pro has a lot more going on for it. Besides the blazingly fast Snapdragon 710 processor, it has Super VOOC charging which can fully charge your phone in under an hour! The device runs on ColorOS version 5.2 built on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The interface is colourful, fast, and easy to use. It has a dual nano-SIM slot and supports dual standby (4G+4G).

Advertising

It is available in 8GB+128GB configuration and is available across online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Airtel and in select OPPO retail stores and showrooms such as Poorvika, Sangeetha, and Big C’s for Rs 45990.