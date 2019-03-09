Smartphone 101: How to choose a good camera phone

Smartphone cameras have evolved at an impressive pace. Since nearly all major smartphone manufacturers now claim to have great cameras, choosing the right one for you can be perplexing. If you are in the process of buying a new smartphone and camera prowess is a major concern, here are some tips to help you choose the best camera phone:

Megapixels are not the only benchmark

A lot of people think that more megapixels mean a better camera quality. This is completely untrue. Camera performance is an amalgamation of a lot of factors like the right hardware and software combination, autofocus capability, a good flash, pixel size, zoom levels, and more. Over time, global smartphone manufacturers like OPPO have realized this. In the newly launched OPPO F11 Pro a 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera with a 6P lens offers crisper and clearer pictures.

Lighting is a crucial factor

Most smartphones today can click decent pictures in well-lit surroundings. It is in low-light conditions that a smartphone camera can be truly tested. So, in order to choose the best one consumers should always research about its low-light performance.

A Portrait mode can make your selfies look exponentially better

An unflattering background can spoil even the best selfies. That is why it becomes imperative for your phone to have a portrait mode that can effortlessly eliminate unnecessary background noise and focus on the subject.

An intelligent camera will automatically do half the work for you

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the new industry buzzword.AI-powered cameras can intelligently recognize a plethora of scenes and adjust settings accordingly to produce the best possible pictures.

If we keep the above pointers in consideration only a few smartphones stand out from the current crop of devices. The OPPO F11 Pro is easily one of the better handsets in the market today. The OPPO F11 Pro is a stunning device which is packed with incredible features and functionality including an intuitive and powerful camera. The OPPO F11 Pro comes in two stunning gradient colors — Thunder Black and Aurora Green. Its rear camera setup is equipped with 48 MP+5 MP AI dual rear camera with Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode. It is an auto-focus camera with a significant increase in light sensing and image processing capability. In bright light conditions the camera can capture ultra high-resolution images and for brilliant portraits in low-light the OPPO F11 Pro via a 4-in-1 technology, combines 4 pixels into one, thereby capturing vivid and clear photos in low light conditions. This means that there is no over-exposure in bright light, or under-exposure in dark

light. The device has an Ultra night mode that determines different types of scenes by the brightness and light ratio. At the same time, the portrait and the background are processed in different zones to protect the faces, so that clearer photos are generated from the very beginning and the quality of the portraits in the low light scene is enhanced. The Dazzle Color Mode adds definition and vibrancy to your shots. Long story short, the moment you take a picture, OPPO’s exclusive AI features optimises the picture to deliver a crisp clear portrait effect in any and all lighting conditions.

The 16MP rising front camera is another feature that makes this device stand out. Placed in the middle it comes with an in-built beautification mode to recognize different characteristics of people and applies natural effects in selfies.

The F11 Pro can be a perfect device for someone looking for a smartphone that can handle moderate to heavy usage with some seriously amazing pictures. The seamless capability of the 6.5 inch panoramic screen with a screen ratio of 90.9% minimizes bezels and renders a premium feel to the phone. The device’s overall 3D effect is better and gives a good feeling when held.

For people who are on the move OPPO F11 Pro introduces the VOOC 3.0 and 4000 mAh Battery. The device effectively priced at Rs 24990 showcases the Hyperboost for system, app and game optimization. This effectively means that the F11 Pro can charge quickly, increase battery capacity and reduce power consumption for on the go users. The device is also chock full of premium features like a ColorOS 6.0, smart assistant, navigations gestures, better heat dissipation systems and much more!

If you need a fantastic camera, fast performance, and a smartphone that looks, feels premium, the OPPO F11 Pro will be the perfect choice for you. The F11 Pro will be available from March 15th on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal.com and all OPPO stores.