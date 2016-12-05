Oppo F1s: Six reasons why this phone is the only selfie camera you need. Oppo F1s: Six reasons why this phone is the only selfie camera you need.

Selfies are a big craze these days, primarily because these are among the most shared photographs on social media. Be it out partying or that new dress you bought, selfie is the one thing that everyone loves to take. And yes, you want likes on your selfies, for else what’s the point? The selfie mania among millennials means that a lot of smartphone brands now have a ‘selfie-focussed smartphone’. Recently, more and more brands are launching selfie-focused phone, but among all, it is OPPO which first launched selfie phone in the beginning of 2015. The Selfie Experts F1, F1 Plus and F1s are one of most popular phones this year.

The F1s is the latest Selfie Expert from OPPO. It is a mid-budget smartphone with the front camera as its USP. It gets a 16MP selfie camera comes with its latest beautify feature- Beautify 4.0 feature for enhanced selfies. F1s comes with a 1/3.1-inch sensor, which provides high dynamic range and minimises noise, so that your selfies are vivid, sharp and don’t lose out on the detail.

Here are five reasons why the OPPO F1s selfie camera is the best.

First up there is a 16 MP camera on the front. The 16 MP front camera of the OPPO F1s is using a customized sensor which arranges pixels in a unique pattern designed to let more light in and maximize image quality, resulting in photos that are clear, bright.

Second, the results are crisp and sharp in bright outdoors as well. One of the better things about the camera is it does not make your face look over-exposed or extremely bright, which is common in smartphone cameras that come with beauty software these days. Plus, the front camera in the F1s can be easily substituted for a mirror to check for make-up etc.

Third is the Beautify mode, which is much better than what you’ll get on other smartphones. After six months of testing and 150 iterations, Beautify 4.0 is optimized to capture selfies with bright, clear skin, and beautifully defined facial contours. Beautify 4.0 has seven beautify levels, two skins tone modes and upgraded photo-processing algorithms, is optimized to capture selfies with bright, clear skin, vivid eyes and striking features.”

Fourth: Besides customized sensor and front camera, the screen flash in OPPO F1s ensures there’s ample light, while taking pictures in poorly lit places. The best part is the flash not only illuminates the person standing in the front (in a group selfie) but those behind as well. Plus, the pictures don’t appear grainy or blurry even when clicked in evening or night. Pictures taken in low-light are sharp and the colour reproduction is close to natural, which is great. The good thing about the F1s is that you don’t need to adjust brightness levels of the screen flash. The auto mode ensures there’s right amount of light every time you click a selfie in low light.

Five: There’s a lot more to the camera app than just the beauty mode. OPPO F1s gives you a lot other options to tinker with pictures as well. For example, there are various filters such as British, Memory, Fresh Elegant, Tokyo etc which can be applied at the time of clicking pictures. There’s also an option to add patterns such as location date, temperature, date and day etc that will be superimposed in the background of your selfie somewhere.

Six: OPPO F1s isn’t just a selfie-camera smartphone. It’s also got a fast processor and ample memory to store all your selfies, and now comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM in a grey and gold colour option. The phone runs much faster and can store more than 10,000 photos.

