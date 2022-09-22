Sensible and Sensational, SENS Smart Wearables are 100% Made in India: Arihant Jain

What was the idea behind introducing a new brand in an already noisy market? Was there a marker gap that SENS noticed?

The hybrid lifestyle that we have all adopted especially after the pandemic has created a need for products that are not only fresh but also break away from the clutter. The essence of the need is also to find something that is affordable, has impactful features and offers an excellent after-sales service. We have to agree that the Indian market has evolved manifold and is now being driven by young millennial and Gen Z consumers who seek quality and uniqueness. They demand products that are stylish and functional and that is the need gap we wish to serve through SENS. We wanted to create a line of products that speak to this need and that are 100% made in India for Indian audiences. We really think the combination of Sensible and Sensational was the genesis of the idea and SENS was born.

How is your product portfolio spread out? And also tell us about some of the features of these products.

All SENS products are designed by in-house teams based out of India and the USA. As an ode to scientists and creative geniuses of our times, we have named all our products after renowned scientists and artists. That’s why we settled on unique names such as Edyson, MJ and Einsteyn, etc. SENS’ products come with advanced AI-driven features, coupled with state-of-the-art design and cutting-edge technology, all built by the in-house teams at SENS.

Laden with latest technologies like AMOLED display, BT calling and Orbiter with robust design and material, the wearables include four different smartwatches – Edyson 1, Einsteyn 1, Nuton 1 and Edyson 2. All SENS smartwatches are equipped with fitness tracking features including SpO2 & heart rate monitoring and come with unique sports modes and a variety of other features. A perfect everyday companion, the watches come with high-resolution dials, customisable watch faces along with IPX 4 and 5 rating water-resistance and compatibility with both iOS and Android. A few of the models have been launched with additional strap options as part of the launch offer.

SENS’ range of TWS earbuds and Neckbands include seven different models across price brackets, offering a wide variety of options for consumers to choose from. We have launched 4 TWS- Cnatra 1, Cnatra 2, Hendriks 1, and Hendriks 2 and 3 Neckbands- Alvis 1, MJ 1, and MJ 2. All the products in the category are water-resistant, enabled with voice assistance features (Google and Siri) and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Select products from the hearables category come with industry-first trademarked technologies and some models also come with advanced audio attributes like Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

And to build a more comprehensive ecosystem, SENS has also launched an inspiring range of smart lifestyle bottles keeping in mind the shift of focus towards health and fitness by millenials and GenZ. The bottles are integrated with in-built features designed to encourage healthy lifestyle habits among individuals. The bottle comes with a trendy design and is easy to carry. It is available in contemporary colours.

What was your pricing strategy? Are you looking at targeting any particular set of consumers from a price point of view through this?

Our pricing strategy is quite simple; we wanted to develop and launch products which were stylish, functional and cost-effective at the same time. We are very conscious about not focusing on a set target of consumers from a price point of view. We think cost effectiveness, quality and after sales cut across all demographics and markets. We see it as a great democratiser of technology where we dont judge products based on their price but their quality. With special launch prices, our smart watches range from INR 1499 to 3099 and our TWS and Neckbands range from INR 699 to 1699.

What made you decide for the products to be 100% Made in India?

It was only the most logical direction for us. With Jaina Group’s years of experience in the market and manufacturing infrastructure, we wanted to build a brand made in India for India and beyond. In addition to that, as a group, we understand our market and audience better and wanted to promote the government’s Make in India Initiatives under the phase-wise incentive scheme. The strategy is not only effective but also is a great means of talent upskilling and creating job opportunities. We envision a near future where the dependence on raw parts and materials coming from international markets is reduced and that we are able to build on this ecosystem further.

Where are the products going to be available and when?

Available exclusively on Amazon, the products are going to be available on Amazon starting September 23, 2022 at special limited period launch prices.