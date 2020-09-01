Rock on with Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu! OPPO F17 Pro unveiled today with the first-ever flauntastic music launch

Boasting an impressive list of specs, the sleekest smartphone of 2020 will be launched in a one-of-its-kind online music concert.

Be it the industry-first features in its trendsetting smartphones or the surreal launch events that leaves you captivated, the brand OPPO is synonymous with innovation. In line with their philosophy of consistently offering unique and first-time experiences, the OPPO F17 Pro promises to be a trailblazer. Boasting an impressive list of specs, the sleekest smartphone of 2020 will be launched in a one-of-its-kind online music concert.

The time for product manager led launches with boring monologues that fail to capture people’s attention are over. The first-ever online music launch will set a precedence for future smartphone launches. OPPO offers a fun-filled evening to all its fans, with enthralling performances by none other than Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu. Instead of the same old speeches, this launch will provide viewers with unadulterated entertainment.

With high-octane performances by Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu, India’s first online music launch promises to be a mesmerising experience. Fashion influencer Nikki Mehra will join this stunning line-up along with actor Rithvik Dhanjani as the show host.

This is not the first time that the brand has pushed the boundaries of marketing innovation. With a focus on building stronger connections with its customers through its products, services and initiatives, OPPO had created history with India’s biggest drone light show for the launch of the Reno3 Pro. The first-ever online music launch of the OPPO F17 Pro is the brand’s commitment to reach out to its fans in new and innovative ways.

OPPO’s F series has met the evolving demands of customers to offer smartphones that are a perfect blend of style and innovation. The brand has consistently focused its R&D capabilities to create cutting edge innovation, taking the premium experience to new heights. The OPPO F17 Pro takes forward this legacy with its perfect blend of artistry and technological innovation.

Sleekest design like no other

Touted the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the OPPO F17 Pro boasts several firsts. With a super slim dimension at 7.48mm and weighing merely 164 grams, the smartphone sports the sleekest possible design that is guaranteed to make heads turn. Its ultra-lightweight design does not compromise on performance.

The sleek profile of the F17 Pro offers a comfortable grip. This has been made possible with the ‘220-degree rounded edge design’ technique. The first-of-its-kind innovation ensures there are no sharp edges. And there’s more to impress you! The smartphone introduces the first-ever Shinny Matte finish. Predicted to the top trend of 2020 for smartphones, it is innovatively designed to subtly change colours at certain angles.

Superb camera capabilities

With the F17 Pro, OPPO has exemplified its focus on delivering a premium photography experience to users. The brand has been a pioneer when it comes to camera technology. From the introduction of the 5x Dual Camera Zoom to the first under-screen selfie camera, it leaves no stone unturned to provide its customers with the very best.

The OPPO F17 Pro comprises of a total of six AI-enabled cameras. It comes with a quad camera set-up on the back featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor. The front consists of dual cameras with a 16-megapixel main camera. A wide range of features such as the AI Colour Portrait mode, the AI Super Clear Portrait mode and AI Super Night Portrait mode makes sure that you take the best shots, irrespective of the lighting condition.

Tune in to witness a surreal experience

The OPPO F17 Pro is the trendsetting smartphone of 2020. Offering the sleekest design, unparalleled matte finish and 6 AI-enabled portrait cameras, it meets the ever-evolving demands of users. The online music launch coupled with some power-packed performances by Raftaar and Harrdy Sandhu makes the F17 Pro a much-awaited smartphone. The launch will be streaming live on all major social media platforms and users can visit OPPO’s social handles to catch the Flauntastic launch!

