With Reno4 Pro, OPPO stakes claim as a leader of Fast Charging

Staking its claim as the undisputed founder of fast- charging in India, OPPO's new flagship smartphone – Reno4 Pro – is all set to take the market by storm.

Following a lull in the last quarter, the smartphone category is now starting to heat up with several exemplary launches. With OPPO bringing the Reno4 Pro to India, the competition is expected to get even more intense. OPPO has established a track record for introducing bright, industry-first innovations with its Reno series. Whether it be ultra-clear photos with a high dynamic range or new levels of recording thanks to the 'Ultra Steady Video Mode', OPPO's R&D capabilities have taken the smartphone experience to a whole new level.

A premium offering with flagship grade features, the OPPO Reno4 Pro is geared to take the Reno legacy forward with class-leading 3-D curved display, a gorgeous design and powered by OPPO’s vast experience in fast charging technology. OPPO will be unveiling details of the Reno4 Pro towards the end of July. Leading the charge for fast charging technology, OPPO has introduced the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 in the Reno4 Pro, a first for the smartphone segment. This fast charging technology will allow users to fully charge their device in just 36 minutes, and with a five-minute charge, the device will have ample power to watch videos for up to four hours. Fast charging is a key element in improving overall smartphone performance as it cuts down on the time and hassle when the battery is low.

Charging speed is especially important for users as modern smartphones serve as a replacement for a number of standalone gadgets such as cameras and music players and have become an extension of a user’s requirement and style. Being able to get sufficient power in the shortest possible time is certainly expected to be a big draw for heavy users.

To take full advantage of the fast charging capabilities, the Reno4 Pro will also be featuring a powerful 4000 mAh battery along with the five safety measures OPPO has incorporated, including the adapter and charging cable. The device is further augmented by the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System which allows users to enjoy a seamless, uninterrupted smartphone experience without the need to worry about losing power. All of this will be enough to meet the needs of even heavy gamers and binge-watchers who rely on their smartphones for heavy use.

However, this is just the beginning. OPPO has always been the brand that has focused its R&D capabilities towards reinventing the wheel and taking the premium smartphone experience to newer heights. Since the debut of VOOC in 2014, OPPO has been at the forefront of Flash Charging Systems, setting new industry benchmarks with each release. AirVOOC for example, is OPPO’s first ever wireless charging solution holding true to OPPO’s commitment of introducing the fastest, safest and most efficient technologies.

India continues to be key in OPPO’s global technology commitment and the Reno4 Pro promises to set a high benchmark for all premium smartphones. More details are expected to be revealed in the days leading to the launch event, which will be taking place LIVE on July 31 at 12:30 pm.

