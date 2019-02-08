Amidst all the pressure on social media for perfect pictures, the temptation to photoshop images taken by zooming in is tremendous. Let’s face it, we’ve all been there. There was no way these pictures wouldn’t bomb unless they are photoshopped. Afterall, which camera has the capability to get intimate, and yet, not falter?

Turns out, there is one smartphone that has just the right features to make even the most zoomed in pictures look perfect –the OPPO Reno 10xHybrid Zoom.

OPPO as a brand is hard to ignore, especially because it has produced some of the most unique smartphones in the industry, such as the OPPO Find X launched last year, or even the latest OPPO F11 Pro. OPPO has continued to push the boundaries of innovation with each launch, especially in the camera department, and with the Reno, it has taken its game to the next level.

Aside from powerful specifications this premium segment device is all about – you guessed it – the ‘Zoom’.With its first full-focal length triple rear cameras, Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom Camera Edition can click high-quality, professional pictures in bright as well as low-light scenarios. With the combination of ultra-clear main camera (48 MP),ultra-wide angle camera (8MP) and telephoto lens camera (13MP), it can put even the best DSLRs to shame!

The main camera of 48MP with larger-sized Sony IMX586 sensor and 4-in-1 resolution focus technology captures sharper images with higher resolution, even at night. Its 8MP camera with an ultra-wide angle of 120° can click detailed pictures with great visual impact. The periscope- structured telephoto lens in13 MP camera achieves 10x Hybrid Zoom, allowing you to click clear images, no matter the distance.The photos remain crisp and impressively sharp even when zoomed in at 10x, thanks to the handset’s Optical Image Stabilization feature on both the 13 MP periscope and 48MP main camera.

There is another more eye-catching feature that rises above these specs and quite literally – world’s first shark fin rising selfie camera. The design is quite intriguing, where instead of a square, a wedge- shape camera rises out and spans most of the top edge of the phone. The camera automatically rises when you switch to the front camera or enable the flash. If you happen to drop the phone accidentally, failsafe feature automatically retracts the shark fin.

The main benefit of this rising camera mechanism is that it eliminates the need for a bezel, and allows the phone to have an uninterrupted AMOLED display, lending the OPPO Reno a distinct look. Coupled with its familiar design language, which includes rounded corners and a beautifully-tapered back glass, the device makes for a modern smartphone that is sure to turn heads.

OPPO has always strived to make phones that deliver a style statement, without compromising on its features and performance. With the OPPO Reno 10X Hybrid Zoom, the brand is surely going to surge ahead of competition and consolidate its position in the premium smartphone segment.