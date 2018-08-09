Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei’s Nova 3i is unique because it comes with four cameras. ( Sponsor) Huawei’s Nova 3i is unique because it comes with four cameras. ( Sponsor)

Let’s face it, we all want to look good in our selfies. No matter how old or young, selfies are the new obsession, and one needs a smartphone camera that will do the job. Huawei’s Nova 3i, which is the third generation of the Nova series, promises to do just that. Here’s a look at how Huawei’s Nova 3i can change your selfie game.

First, Huawei’s Nova 3i is unique because it comes with four cameras, two on the front and two on the back, unlike the other phones which stick with a single front camera and dual-rear camera.

Apart from that, Huawei has packed the phone with artificial intelligence to make sure that your selfies pop out, just like the Portrait photos taken with the rear camera. Huawei Nova 3i has a 24MP+2MP camera on the front to allow natural selfies, and a Portrait mode, which is supported by artificial intelligence. The 24MP lens has f/2.0 wide aperture high resolution.

Nova 3i’s selfie camera and ‘Portrait’ mode

The dual-selfie camera is capable of ‘bokeh’ or Portrait style selfies. Unlike other single lens cameras, which rely on software, the Huawei Nova 3i’s dual cameras work by taking two photos simultaneously. The primary lens contains the image data, while the secondary stores depth-of-field data. All this is combined digitally to give a true Bokeh or Portrait effect, similar to an actual DSLR! The result works well in all sorts of background settings, giving a stunning Portrait, no matter what the background looks like.

Nova 3i and beautification of selfies

Huawei is harnessing the power of AI or artificial intelligence to boost beautification, brightness on your selfie portraits. On Nova 3i, the beautification algorithm will understand the aesthetic differences among different people and rely on the best beauty filters fitting the person. The algorithm automatically recognises gender, age and skin tone to adjust for the optimal selfie. In the photos, one looks stunning with smooth, yet natural looking skin.

Nova 3i and the best selfies in low-light

Who doesn’t love taking selfies when they are out clubbing or at a trendy pub? Except in low-light selfies are usually grainy and not sharp. But Nova 3i changes that with low-light selfies that will blow the competition away. For low-light selfies, Nova 3i’s screen will double as a fill light to make sure your selfies are bright and clear, even in the dark.

Nova 3i and Portrait Lighting

The Huawei Nova 3i features professional lighting effects to make your selfie portraits look much more stunning. The modes are Rembrandt lighting, butterfly lighting, theatre lighting and split lighting. Huawei’s selfie camera also relies on the power of the company’s 3D facial modelling to recognise the five facial zones of a subject. This helps it to identify which areas need to be enhanced, and allows the phone to adjust lighting and shadow on the user’s face.

Check out the photos with the different lighting modes

This 3D Lighting mode is not available on any other phone in this price range.

Nova 3i and 3D Qmoji for fun selfies

This AI-powered feature lets the camera learn and record facial expressions and generate a personalized 3D Qmoji pack. Convert your face into a 3D GIF or video and share with friends on social media! Nova 3i also has 3D animated stickers based on 3D face models, again powered by AI.

This feature too, is not available on Rs 25,000 phones in the market.

Conclusion: Huawei Nova 3i: A stylish design, and stunning photos all around

Overall, the Huawei Nova 3i promises to help users with stunning selfies. This newest entry in the mid-segment smartphone range will up your selfie game with AI-powered dual front cameras. The ‘I’ in the name is an extension of the user’s personality and is meant for those who are young and want a stylish phone to flaunt, thanks to the purple to blue colour, which looks straight from the future. Nova 3i also features the latest 6.3-inch FullView display (to ensure the best video watching experience), the fast Kirin 710 processor with AI capabilities, and a big 3,340 mAh battery with fast-charging support. In a market rife with devices claiming to support AI, Huawei said the nova 3i is “the ideal device for the bold to explore the future of AI

Huawei’s Nova 3i is the best selfie and rear-camera option in the market, thanks to the AI feature and the combination of the right software and hardware. This device is top-notch and a significant step-up in the mid-end segment.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App