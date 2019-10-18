realme Sundowners- India’s biggest campus concerts help the brand forge new connections

What differentiates a brand from a host of similarly priced handsets is its ability to connect with its stakeholders and of course, the way it sticks to its tagline. Fervent fan base enthusiastic over a series of mid-rangers, that’s the kind of impression that realme over a span of just 18months has captured. And the fact that it may also be introducing exciting new deals, events and features as we write comes as no surprise. For a brand that’s barely 18 months old, 13 handsets is quite an achievement and realme has certainly ruled out the question of maintaining the right balance between Quality and productivity.What’s more impressive is the way it seamlessly weaves in youth-centric ideas. Undoubtedly, there is always more to Dare to Leap than one could think of, it signifies how far realme has travelled, now providing a platform for the youth to take a leap and explore their passion. The message stands still- to be able to establish an unbreakable bond with its users, making them the true brand ambassadors.

realme has always come bearing good news and this time, it is more than a new launch with world-first technologies. While it sounds equally unmissable, so does the “realme Sundowner” with top-notch music and your favorite music artists. realme- the fastest growing smartphone brand in India recently hosted a series of events for the youth to kick start the seasonal festivities. The brand hosted its first music concert- the realme Sundowner in three cities this month and is prepared for one more in the coming week. The first ever multi-city concert featured Bollywood music sensations- Guru Randhawa and Divine and music lovers from all three campuses were exhilarated to watch their favourite music artists perform. realme Sundowner started with Jalandhar on 10th October at Lovely Professional University, the second concert was hosted by VIT Chennai on 14th and the IITians in Mumbai had a chance to be a part of this vibrant event on October 17. Well, the Sundowner certainly doesn’t end here, we’re still awaiting celebratory updates from Royal Global University (RGU), Guwahati where the concert is scheduled to be held on the 23rd of this month.

Speaking about the multi-city campus campaigns, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India said, “We are a young brand with young people who connect with the youth of India. We understand the importance of ‘breaking free’ from the daily routine not just to break monotony but to experience new things. As a brand, we have always been closely associated with our fan community that includes students. To engage them further we have launched the multi city-campus campaign, where we will bring Bollywood sensations to the campuses and also help students realize their passion in different fields. By 2020 we aim to collaborate with over 100 colleges for such events.”

realme, a brand that specializes in providing high quality products for the youth at best price-points, also partnered with multiple colleges across the country for their annual fests. IIT Delhi’s fest, Rendezvous, saw ace music composer and singer Amit Trivedi rock the stage. realme has also partnered with Mumbai’s Sophia College, IIT – Kanpur, IIT – Ropar, BITS Pilani and NIT Trichy for their annual fests throughout October. In addition to this, the brand promoted other offline activities on the campus.

Speaking of the campus events, realme has always been closely connected with the student community. The brand is sponsoring over 40 college societies and aims to sponsor 100 campus events in 2020. The Guinness World Record holder leaves no stone unturned when finding a perfect fit in the age of evolving technology. Not to forget the events associated with every launch, as trendy as the device that fits right in your pocket (both in terms of size and price). The secret to realme’s success is widely acknowledged by now, the way it connects on every level is remarkable and can’t be overlooked. For starters, the launch of multiple realme devices on college campuses like realme 2 Pro in Amity University, Noida and realme 3 Pro in Delhi University, North Campus were equally resonating among students.

Finding the right smartphone could be time consuming, especially the ones that burn a hole in your pocket. realme, however, ever since its inception has managed to come up with exceptional features at decent prices. Right from the premium look that every device renders to impeccable performance, you name a feature and there’s that! One thing that makes realme stand apart from the cut-throat competition is its desire to grow with the evolving standards. The smartphone industry is growing at an impeccable pace and this youth centric brand stands toe-to-toe with the best in the industry today. The multi-city campus campaign is not just an initiative, it strengthens realme to forge new connections with the younger generation and the fastest growing smartphone brand in India has leveraged this in the best possible manner.