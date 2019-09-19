Realme 5 Pro is a real camera beast and we can’t keep calm!

Realme’s success over a span of just fifteen months is attributed to not one but several factors. We’ve closely observed the pattern and turns out, the young brand is clearly not the one to rest on its laurels. The use of impressive technology backed by constant innovation has stood Realme in good stead and it continues to open big doors for the young brand. Besides, the way it builds communication around its products is remarkable. Realme has notched up another win this time with the launch of Realme 5 Pro which is one complete bomber in terms of price, style, and performance. Clearly, four generations of a brand that is barely fifteen months old is quite an achievement. The camera beast is available in three configurations and is priced slightly higher than its predecessors. The first variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 13,999, 6GB of RAM with the same 64GB of storage is available for Rs. 14,999 while the top variant of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost Rs. 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro cameras: Time to seal the deal!

From a single camera with decent functionalities to an impressive Quad-camera setup, smartphones have come a long way. Debunking myths around expensive cameras, Realme 5 Pro brings you a deal that is hard to resist. The device packs an ultra-wide-angle macro AI quad-camera that allows its users to take photos from multiple perspectives. The main rear camera has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, which was rarely found in mid-rangers until recently. It also has an f/1.79 aperture and supports PDAF. Next, there’s an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front houses a 16-megapixel sensor and an f/2 aperture. The quad-camera setup is impressive, fast and includes separate controls for HDR, filters and different day and night modes which add life to your pictures. To review its camera performance, we shot some pictures and results were vibrant and sharp as ever. Besides, the color balance was perfect and the device was quick to lock focus. The shots taken during the night with the Nightscape mode were clear and sharp. Realme 5 Pro also features an Ultra-macro lens with a 4cm focus range that easily captures any number of pictures in remarkable detail.

Regular vs Chroma mode

As you can see, both images in this comparison seem clear and sharp. The only difference, however, is brightness which livens up our second shot. The Chroma mode enriches the entire frame and turns up the saturation level in order to provide better color correction.

Regular vs Wide angle

The wide-angle lens in Realme 5 pro will let you capture a wider field of view. As per this comparison, the view of the fort in the first image is slightly trimmed at the edges while with a wide-angle lens, it captures the entire view in magnificent detail. It also houses a macro lens that can get you as close to the subject as 4cm. Impressive, isn’t it?

Regular vs Nightscape

Wishing for one perfect picture in the night light? The Nightscape mode allows you to click the brightest and finest shot in low light conditions. The feature allows capturing the clearest moment in low light without noise and blur effects. The first image is relatively dull while the second one manages to bring out the vibrancy in a lowly lit scene. It is sharp, clear and a neat finish in the second image is exactly what makes it distinctive.

Portrait mode

Speaking of the portrait lens, here is one outstanding shot taken by Realme 5 pro. The device lets you capture aesthetic pictures in amazing filters which is quite different from what other phones offer.

Splash-resistant Designs and Holographic Colors

Speaking of design and aesthetics, Realme takes the lead with its top-end variant. For starters, the device flaunts a unique geometric pattern on the back that renders a premium finish. The abstract shapes reflect holographic colors and a glossy finish. On the display front, the device boasts a notchless 6.3 inch LCD screen with a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio that has been steadily climbing in most of the top new releases. The device is sleek and light which makes for appearance and comfort. Plus, the multi-taskers would no longer face trouble in balancing the phone with one hand. It offers a firm grip with distinct designs and curves on the back and it isn’t slippery at all. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and you will also find a tray with individual slots for Nano-SIMS and a microSD card. Realme has not gone with simple gradient finishes this time, a unique combination of abstract shapes and gradient hues looks subtle and elegant.

Dare-to-Leap Performance

Realme upgrades its performance with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor that effectively reduces processor power consumption. Realme 5 Pro packs a massive 4035mAh battery and VOOC quick charge technology. We used this phone for a day and the battery consumption was relatively less in comparison to other heavy-hitters in the industry. We also figured the AI Freezer function that intelligently predicts the user’s app usage and promptly freezes the unused apps to save power. Plus, the heavy apps and games on the phone did not disrupt the overall performance. We could easily toggle between different apps without any lag or disturbance.

Heroic Gaming Experience

As far as gaming is concerned, the phone supports Hyperboost 2.0 that includes two powerful engines i.e. Frame Boost and Touch Boost which improve the performance and stability of mobile phones and ensure better gaming experience for users.

Verdict

From earning the Guinness World Record title to giving its users an exclusive chance to experience its products, the brand has every reason to stand toe-to-toe with the best in the industry today. It’s easy to get swayed by a pretty handset, but what if you’re offered a complete package?

The Realme 5 Pro is one super-hot budget offering that comes packed with impeccable camera capabilities, style and performance. So what are you waiting for? It’s time for you to seal the deal, grab one for you today!