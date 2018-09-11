Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Who will emerge the winner in this ‘battle of the budget devices’? Who will emerge the winner in this ‘battle of the budget devices’?

When the Realme 1 was launched, it instantly became a fan-favourite owing to a stellar design language and an impressive camera at an even more impressive price. Realme is now ready with the second generation of devices, with the Realme 2 as the frontrunner. Realme 2 is not Realme 1’s direct successor. It is like a ‘lite’ version from the new generation. Priced starting at Rs 8,990, the smartphone is aimed at the budget-conscious buyer.

The recently launched Redmi 6 Pro is a good device in its own regard. We pitted the two smartphones against each other to help you make a decision. Who will emerge the winner in this ‘battle of the budget devices’? Let’s see:

Realme 2 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Design and display

The budget segment is ripe with similar looking devices. There is the same unibody design, the same plain metal/plastic back, and the same gold/grey colours. The Redmi 6 Pro looks just like any other device. Frankly, it is no head-turner.

Redmi 6 Pro comes with a 5.84-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels at 432 pixels per inch.

The Realme 2, on the other hand, comes with a chic diamond-cut back panel. The revolutionary design language has a fibreglass cover that is made of 12 layers on nanoscale composite material with a diamond glossy back finish that reflects. This design, which is an improved version of Realme 1, is certainly something that sets this device apart from the competition. Realme 2 comes in three colours: Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch super-view notch full screen, which is the 1st notched screen under 10K.

Realme 2 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Battery and Processor

The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and comes in 3+32 and 4+64GB Ram/Storage combinations. This device is not ideal to play heavy games like PUBG and heats up a lot. The gameplay, even on low settings, is choppy. It has a 4000mAh battery that can easily last you a day.

The Realme 2 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor and sports a bigger 4230mAh battery. What makes the experience even better is the AI Power Master, which can smartly allocate processor resources for running and in-background apps and reduces overall power consumption to 5%-11%, without compromising on app operation. This combination of a smarter battery and an octa-core processor can offer 44 hours of continuous calling, 18 hours of music playback as well as 18 hours of web browsing. Users can play videos for 15 hours continuously and play games for up to 10 hours, including 8 hours of PUBG! The phone is available in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage.

Realme 2 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Cameras

Redmi 6 Pro has a 12+5 MP dual-camera setup that protrudes slightly. On the front, there’s a 5MP camera for taking selfies. The images clicked are generally oversaturated, but look good. The low light performance of the camera is not good at all.

The Realme 2’s 13MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera captures clearer profile with more natural ‘Bokeh’ effect. For selfies, it has an equally impressive 8MP camera. Realme 2 has several camera modes to offer, including Time-Lapse, Portrait, HDR, and Panorama. There is also a beauty mode that smoothens the skin, changes the skin tone and makes the face brighter. The handset allows video recording up to a resolution of 1080p.

Realme 2 vs Redmi 6 Pro: Verdict

As far as the sub-10K segment goes, the Realme 2 has a clear advantage over the Redmi 6 Pro owing to a better battery, stellar design, and a host of nifty features. Furthermore, the Realme 2 ships with an exclusive system for optimising power consumption of apps. The system essentially determines the minimum required amount of processor cores to allocate processor resources, which results in energy saving. In addition to a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, Realme 2 also supports face unlock and Smart Unlock. Smart Unlock can automatically unlock the device with your customized settings while your phone is at frequently visited locations or connected with a credible device via Bluetooth.

Realme 2 is the best all-rounder under 10k and provides the best value for money.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd