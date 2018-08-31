Realme 2 offers the cost value as compared to Redmi Y2

The 4,230mAh battery on Realme 2 is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that help in saving power, without compromising on the performance. The 4,230mAh battery on Realme 2 is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that help in saving power, without compromising on the performance.

Realme 1 was a superb budget offering and was a smashing success. Realme, now, has launched the second generation of devices in a different price segment. While the Realme 2 is not a direct successor to the Realme 1, it is the lite version in this new generation. The smartphone goes on sale on September 4. Priced starting at Rs 8,990, it ships with a massive 4,230mAh battery, notched display, and dual rear cameras, among other features. Design is what stands out on Realme 2. In the budget segment, Realme 2 closely competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2, which costs Rs 9,999 for the base storage model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The 4,230mAh battery on Realme 2 is backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that help in saving power, without compromising on the performance. It is capable of automatically shutting down apps in the background that are inactive.

Realme 2’s battery can sustain up to 44 hours on continuous calling as well as 18 hours of music playback. Game lovers can play for up to 10 hours of games with the battery refusing to die. This also includes 8 hours of PUBG. Realme 2 has a bigger capacity battery compared to a 3,080mAh one on the Redmi Y2.

The design is another highlight of Realme 2, which sports a diamond-cut reflection fiberglass back cover. The phone looks stylish and silver accents around the dual camera system as well as fingerprint scanner are impressive. This design innovation makes Realme 2 stand out from the crowd, when it comes to phones in the budget category.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 a metal unibody design, something that is now standard across phones in this category. Muted antenna bands run across the edge of top and bottom of the back cover. The dual rear cameras on Redmi Y2 are aligned vertically, compared to a horizontal dual rear camera setup on Realme 2.

Realme 2 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The SoC, when paired with GPU, can speed up graphic rendering by 25 per cent. It also helps lower power consumption by 10 per cent in comparison to Snapdragon 435 SoC. Under the hood, Redmi Y2 packs in the Snapdragon 625 processor.

The snapdragon 450 is as good as SD 625 when it comes to playing games. Check out the PUBG gameplay comparison on both devices below

Redmi Y2:

Realme 2:

The verdict is clear: Realme 2 is your go-to all-rounder with a decent processor, beautiful design, and an impressive camera. The smartphone simply provides the best value for money in the under 10,000 price segment.

