Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

The most awaited budget offering by Realme is finally here. It is everything that we expected, and then some. Realme 2 kicks off the second generation of Realme devices. While the Realme 1 was a smashing success in its own regard, Realme 2 is not its direct successor. It is sort of a ‘lite’ version from the new generation. Priced starting at Rs 8,990, the smartphone is aimed at the budget-conscious buyer. Here is what makes it the best device in its segment:

Design and Display

Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch super-view notch full screen, which is the 1st notched screen under 10K. It gives the user a much-needed break from the usual metal unibody design language. Rather than the conventional and tedious straight surface, Realme 2 comes with a trendy diamond-section look. The fibreglass cover is made of 12 layers on nanoscale composite material with a diamond glossy back finish that reflects. The horizontally-aligned dual rear cameras and an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor have silver trimmings, which adds to the oomph factor. This diamond-cut design, which is an improved version of Realme 1, is certainly a ‘notch’ above any other design one can find in this price segment. The phone comes in three premium and trendy colours: Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

Battery and Processor

Realme 2 comes with a promise of power-packed performance, thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor. It sports a bigger and smarter 4230mAh battery with AI Power Master, which can smartly allocate processor resources for running and in-background apps and reduces overall power consumption to 5%-11%, without compromising normal APP operation. This battery, coupled with the Snapdragon octa-core processor ensures smooth performance and reduces heating and battery consumption. The battery on Realme 2 can offer 44 hours of continuous calling, 18 hours of music playback as well as 18 hours of web browsing. Users can play videos for 15 hours continuously and play games for up to 10 hours, including 8 hours of PUBG.

Cameras

Realme 2’s rear dual camera, 13MP main camera + 2MP secondary camera captures clearer profile with more natural ‘Bokeh’ effect. For selfies, it has an equally impressive 8MP camera. Realme 2 has several camera modes to offer, including Time-Lapse, Portrait, HDR, and Panorama. There is also a beauty mode that smoothens the skin, changes the skin tone and makes the face brighter. The handset allows video recording up to a resolution of 1080p.

Other Features

Realme 2 ships with an exclusive system for optimising power consumption of apps. The system essentially determines the minimum required amount of processor cores to allocate processor resources, which results in energy saving. This improves the overall efficiency of Realme 2, without compromising on performance or the quality of gaming experience.

“App Freezing” is another feature that helps with battery optimisation. It restricts apps that have already been switched to background, to reduce overall power consumption and extend battery life. In fact, once enabled, “App Freezing” can save five to 11 per cent power. The “Quick App Freezing” feature frees up the system by putting frozen apps in the quick freezing folder, where they are disconnected from the system.

The phone is available in two storage configurations — 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. In addition to a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, Realme 2 also supports face unlock and Smart Unlock. Smart Unlock can automatically unlock the device with your customized settings while your phone is at frequently visited locations or connected with a credible device via Bluetooth.

These vigorous features available at the given price range make this multi-featured phone the most stylish choice for the young adults. In the sub-10k category, the Realme 2 is all set to make a mark of its own and stands out owing to a brilliant design, blazing performance, and a host of nifty features. Realme 2 is the best all-round choice under 10k and provides best value for money.

