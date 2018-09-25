Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Honor 9N has a bright and immersive 19:9 ‘fullview’ touchscreen display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels Honor 9N has a bright and immersive 19:9 ‘fullview’ touchscreen display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels

Honor 9N is an impressive smartphone. One look and you are instantly attracted to the design language. The fantastic smartphone, with its curved 2.5D glass back, 79% screen to body ratio, and a trendy colour scheme, is all set to dazzle one and all. The smartphone offers four colour options. In addition to the originally available midnight black and sapphire blue, the consumer has an option to buy the newly launched lavender purple and robin egg blue colours.

The Honor 9N breaks away from the monotonous design language of common sub-15K smartphones, offering a compact form factor (even with a large screen) that makes one-hand usage a breeze. Ergonomics are one of the top two things that impress you. The second is the sleek glossy back. Housing a dual camera setup, the back of Honor 9N comes with a 12-layer mirrored rear design and a Nano-scale optical coating. All colour variants have a mirror finish that looks sharp.

The smartphone has a bright and immersive 19:9 ‘fullview’ touchscreen display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels, which brings its PPI to 432 pixels per inch. A notch, (quite rare at the asking price) resides on top of the 5.84-inch screen. This relatively smaller notch houses the 16 MP front-facing camera, the earpiece, the sensors, and a tiny LED notification light. If you’re not a fan, there is an option to hide the notch as well.

As far as the rear cameras go, the device has a combination of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor for capturing depth information. The images captured come out great even in low light. There is no protruding camera bump and at 152 grams, the phone seems quite light.

Its octa-core processor and EMUI 8.0 OS make up for a lag-free experience and a snappy performance. If you are on a budget and looking for a phone that has a host of useful features and looks remarkably beautiful, Honor 9N is the go-to device for you.

Available in 3+32GB, 4+64GB, and 4+128GB combinations, the Honor 9N can be bought exclusively on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 11,990.

