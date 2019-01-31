Planning to buy a flagship phone? This comparison between OnePlus 6T and Honor View20 can help

Advertising

The View20 is Honor’s flagship smartphone for 2019. Loaded with a number of world’s firsts, it is well on its way to becoming a landmark device. It has the world’s first in-screen camera, a fast processor, and a breathtakingly beautiful design.

The OnePlus 6T has its own USPs. We compare the two devices to help ease your purchase decision.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Design and display

The View20 has reinvented the definition of a flagship. Its integrated 3D curved body has an artistic arc design and is only 2.7mm thick. The smartphone consists of a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. It is the first smartphone to use nanolithography and the fourth generation of nano-vacuum coating plus invisible aurora texture process creates a vivid and dynamic V-shape gradient with gleaming effect. The View20 is an ergonomic device which fits perfectly in your palm. The 6.4-inch 2310p x 1080p display (398 PPI) is vibrant and almost 100% full screen, owing to the pinhole front camera. It is a beautiful device, especially in the blue colour.

The OnePlus 6T, on the other hand, has a waterdrop notch design, which is fairly common in smartphones nowadays. It has a glass back which looks good but can be a fingerprint magnet. As far as the design goes, there is nothing revolutionary. Also, its lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack can be a deal-breaker for some people.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Performance and Battery

Powered by the Snapdragon 845, the OnePlus 6T performs well in any scenario. It has a powerful GPU and can easily handle moderate to heavy games and comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options.

While this performance is impressive, the Honor View20 takes it several notches higher.

The Honor View20 is powered by the Kirin 980 and beats the 6T in the Geekbench 4 CPU benchmark test. Based on the world’s first 7nm SoC, it has the world’s first Dual-core NPU that can recognize up to 4500 images per minute, the world’s first A76 Cortex CPU to make daily tasks more efficient, the world’s first Mali-G76 GPU for superior Gaming and Graphics performance and world’s first Dual-NPU AI, which is the most advanced, capable and efficient on-device AI Processing Unit in the world! All this coupled with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage places the View20 among the fastest phones in the world today.

The View20 provides an immersive gaming experience with a number of performance enhancements. There are absolutely no frame drops or stutters of any kind. Games like PUBG run smooth and look amazing.

The OnePlus 6T has a 3700mAh battery pack and can easily last one day on a full charge. It also has a fast charging capability.

The View20 has a bigger 4,000mAh battery, and the higher capacity makes a big difference. Even after moderate to heavy usage, the smartphone can last more than one day (even two days in some cases) on a single charge. There is a fast charging module present and accounted for and to increase the battery capacity even further, Honor has added plenty of battery saving measures.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Cameras

The Honor View20 comes with world’s first 48MP rear camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor and upgraded AI capability. For the people who don’t have steady hands, just hold the smartphone for 6 seconds and let the technology analyze camera movement. It intelligently selects and

combines several different frames to help create the most blur-free photo possible. It also raises the bar for slow-motion by offering 960 fps recording.

The primary F/1.8 CMOS sensor lens is supported with a secondary TOF 3D camera for depth sensing and other effects. To top it all off, Honor has thrown in an AI Ultra Clarity shooting option which gives an insane amount of detail to landscape pictures. Because of the dual-NPU and dual-ISP Kirin 980 chipset, the image and camera processing capabilities of the Honor View20 have been drastically improved by up to 134%.

The TOF camera can prove to be incredible for running AR apps and can also be used as a handy motion sensor for 3D motion sensing games at home. You can link the screen of the phone to a TV and enjoy motion sensing games with real-time movement detection. The upgraded AI camera supports the recognition of over 1,500 scenarios in more than 60 categories. This smartphone camera can rival even high-end single-lens reflex cameras!

On the front, the smartphone features the world’s first in-screen camera that can capture some impressively sharp selfies. This design language is a welcome change in the ever-evolving smartphone industry and helps improve the screen-to-body ratio. The front camera has an interesting AR-lens function which allows you to change your face with a 3D Qmoji or change the background in your photos or videos. To use this, turn on the camera and choose “AR-lens” on the slide bar.

The OnePlus 6T features dual rear cameras. It is a 16MP + 20MP combo with Sony sensors (same as the previous gen OnePlus 6). It can capture good pictures, but its night mode could use some improvements by reducing the processing time. The 16MP front facing camera is decent, but in rare cases, can struggle to focus on multiple subjects in one frame.

The Honor View20’s cameras are much better than the OnePlus 6T’s.

Honor View20 vs OnePlus 6T: Verdict

The Honor View20 is in a league of its own. The OnePlus 6T is a decent performer, but in a majority of areas, the View20 trumps the 6T. If you want a flagship that changes the conventional, the View20 is a perfect device for you.

The 6+128GB model of the View20 is available for Rs 37,999 (Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black) and the 8+256GB model is available for Rs 45,999 (Phantom Blue).