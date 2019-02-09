Packed with features at a super affordable price, the OPPO K1 is finally here!

Advertising

The smartphone market today is abuzz with devices that claim to have the latest technology and impressive power. Most of these phones come at a high price which often seems unaffordable for the common buyer. This is where OPPO proves to be a boon. Over the years, it has developed a loyal customer base, owing to a number of fantastic devices at super affordable prices. The OPPO K1 is the latest offering from the company and aims to cater to tech enthusiasts.

It is a feature packed phone which ticks all the right boxes. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor (arguably the cheapest phone to have one) and a gorgeous two-tone glossy back. Now, most of us have four major concerns about a smartphone – its ability to handle everyday tasks (processor), will it play high-end games, the display, and the cameras. Let’s see how the K1 addresses these concerns.

Let’s start with the display. The OPPO K1 has a 6.41- inch screen with AMOLED display to ensure the consumers enjoy their favourite shows/movies in higher definition. There are minimal bezels and to ensure a distraction-free view, there is a waterdrop screen on the top. Like a drop of water bouncing on the surface, every wake-up of the screen is a fresh experience. All this makes up for a 91% screen-to-body ratio while keeping the phone compact and lightweight. This display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Coming to the processor and GPU, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660AIE Mobile Platform with 14nm process technology. It is an impressive processor and can handle heavy usage with ease. The phone comes in a 4GB+64GB RAM and storage combo, with the option to expand the storage up to 256GB.

OPPO’s ‘Hyper Boost’ is present to improve your gameplay. The game accelerator has been optimized for heavy games and gives a total boost in loading and running performance. Gaming on the K1 is lag-free and incredibly responsive.

This is not all, its multi-state network acceleration technology seamlessly switches game network without dropping connection for a smoother experience, while the upgraded Game Space provides more immersive audio and graphics performance.

The smartphone runs on the ColorOS 5.2 UI “Smart Assistant”. Few features that stand out include a “Smart Sidebar” that helps you switch between your favourite apps and functions and the “My Favorites” which collects unfinished articles, videos, and other content across platforms to keep everything you want all in one place.

Moving on to the optics, the phone has a 16MP+2MP AI-powered rear camera setup. It is able to intelligently identify 16 scenes and 120 scene combinations, fine-tuning colours accordingly to make photos more vivid. There is an AI Portrait Mode present, that adds natural depth-of-field effect to your pictures, giving them a ‘professional’ feel.

The 25-megapixel AI beauty front camera can click some seriously terrific selfies. It can accurately capture 296 feature points on your face at the moment you press the shutter. With the new AI Beauty algorithm, your facial information can be analyzed in milliseconds to intelligently personalize a perfect shot based on the 8 million beauty solutions in the library!

While the OPPO K1 easily solves all your concerns, it doesn’t just stop there. It has a lot more amazing features. There’s the Optical In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor, which ensures a faster and more accurate unlocking experience. Simply touch the screen like pressing the shutter, and you can unlock the phone in a flash. It takes care of your security and privacy while looking incredibly slick.

As far as the design is concerned, the OPPO K1 is definitely a beaut! It has a 3D Gradient Body and comes in Vivianite Blue and Graphite Black models. Behind the wonderful colours, hidden along the shell’s gradients are tightly packed lines formed by an innovative nano-scale IMT 3D injection moulding process that blend light and shadow into endless colour, making the K1 shine like a precious gem.

At Rs 16,990, this smartphone is definitely worth the price.