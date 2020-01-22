Packed with amazing & powerful specifications, it is time to #FlauntItYourWay with OPPO F15

#FlauntItYourWay with OPPO with OPPO F15 #FlauntItYourWay with OPPO with OPPO F15

The year kicked off on a fantabulous note with a streak of technological interventions. Smartphone brands are pitting against each other, showcasing some industry-first technologies in the first month of 2020. Needless to say, there is a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

One brand that stands tall amidst competition is OPPO. With every launch, the brand has managed to build on a message that resonates with its fans, just like – ‘#FlauntItYourWay’. From spreading smiles with its first launch to taking over the industry with constant innovation, the brand has charmed its way into everyone’s hearts. And now, the brand new #OPPOF15 is also no less than a bomber when it comes to style and performance. Let’s enlist the five best features that make the new OPPOF15 a complete standout under 20K!

If style is your thing, it’s time to flaunt all you can!

We had only heard rumors about the most stylish handset in the F series, but the first-hand experience was even more delightful. ‘Flaunt Your Style’ is the first thing that comes to your mind when you lay your hands on this smartphone. With a 6.4″ FHD+ AMOLED screen and a resolution of 2400 X 1080, the brand aims to offer a high definition experience. Moreover, the DC Screen Dimming 2.0 reduces screen flickers in low light, preventing eye fatigue.

Charm your way in with tie-breaking features!

The two exquisite colours, Lightening Black and Unicorn White, along with a gradient finish, make the device look exquisite. The colours look opulent and subtle at the same time, and they are easily distinguishable from a sea of handsets in this price bracket. The four cameras stacked vertically in a pen clip style are featured in a minimalist design, without the extra bulge. The raised decorative ring also lifts the surface of the camera, preventing scratches to the lenses. The slim body is complemented with extreme lightness that is instantly noticeable. Besides that, the palm-fit size makes it easier to operate the phone single-handedly, while the curved profile offers a comfortable grip.

To seek more reviews, I asked some of my friends to hold the device and their first reaction was awesome. The light-weight device instantly attracted many who had a series of questions even before I started writing the review.

Let your talent speak for you.

In addition to the brilliant appeal, the next thing to flaunt in any device is its camera. We all have our favourite photographers in the house, who have learned the art of mastering different angles with a simple camera that captures every little thing in astonishing detail. With OPPO F15, now you can do the same.

The device features an impressive 48MP AI Quad-Cam setup that uses 4-in-one-pixel combination technology, allowing you to capture anything from big groups to tall buildings and architecture from just a step backwards. Also, the Ultra Wide Angle mode that uses 3-8m Macro w/ Autofocus allows you to directly focusat objects as close as 3cm. You can also discover a new world of portraits in the dark with the Night Portrait Mode. If you want to give your portrait a professional touch, try the Bokeh mode that helps you adjust the level of Bokeh after a photo has been captured. Also added to the list of extraordinary features is AI-powered smart beautification that provides custom beautification adjustments on every face. The anti-shake-video technology that combines both EIS software and gyroscope hardware allows you to take clear, sharper and stable videos under shaky conditions.

How about some performance stunners to flaunt?

OPPO F15 runs on a powerful MediaTek Helio P70 Chipset and an Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and supports up to 256GB of storage. Powered by a 4000mAh battery, the phone also comes with a new 20W VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 that flash charges your phone from 0 to 100% at a very swift speed. In terms of performance, we operated the phone after installing some heavy games and apps and turns out, it responds just as fast as it did earlier. The In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0 enables users to unlock the device in just 0.32s. Can you beat that?

Ideal for long gaming sessions

For gaming optimization, the OPPO F15 is equipped with Game Boost 2.0 that looks deep into the handset’s performance to examine latency and control issues, as well as touch control and refresh rates to deliver a smoother performance. For some extra dose of entertainment, it also sports a gaming voice changer that changes your voice from male to female and vice versa on a single tap. The inbuilt noise-canceling effects reduce noise in gaming sounds, opening a path to immersive gaming experience with a single tap.

The definition of a smartphone varies from person to person. Some use it for basic communication, while others make some serious efforts to leverage phone technology. And then comes a generation that searches aesthetic brilliance to flaunt. Considering the diverse and changing needs of every generation, the OPPO F15 is a blend of impressive designs and immaculate features to accompany the needs of every millennial. So, it’s time for you to pick one thing that you’d love to flaunt and a device that will complement it the most- The OPPO F15.

The first sale for the device starts from January 24th on Amazon and Flipkart with a price tag of just Rs. 19,990. You can also avail some attractive offers that are available till 31st January for #OPPOF15. These offers include EMI options on IDFC First bank, Home Credit and HDB financial services. Moreover, you also get amazing cash backs on EMI with 10% cashback on purchase through HDFC whereas 5% on ICICI and Yes Bank credit card/debit card and zero down payments with Bajaj Finserv. Reliance Jio is also offering 100% additional data.

