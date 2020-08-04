OPPO’s latest premium smartphone, Reno4 Pro equipped with best-in-class features, all set to go on sale on 5 August across India

The fast charging technology of Oppo’s Reno4 Pro is a particular highlight and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 will be the first commercial implementation of this technology for this segment in India. The fast charging technology of Oppo’s Reno4 Pro is a particular highlight and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 will be the first commercial implementation of this technology for this segment in India.

Following the successful AR Launch of the OPPO Reno4 Pro last week, the device is all set to go on sale from 5th August onwards. OPPO has introduced this India first device at a very competitive price of Rs 34,990 and it is currently open for Pre-Orders.

The premium device promises a slew of attractive features and will take the legacy of the successful Reno series forward. The OPPO Reno4 Pro comes with the best in class display, a slim and sleek design and is also equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

The fast charging technology is a particular highlight and the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 will be the first commercial implementation of this technology for this segment in India. It will let users fully charge their device in just 36 minutes with the large 4000 mAh battery providing ample of juice for even the heaviest of gamers and binge watchers.

To make the most of the device’s fast charging capabilities and maintaining the highest standards of security and safety, the Reno4 Pro also comes with five safety measures which OPPO has incorporated, including the adapter and charging cable. The device also boasts of the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System certification and will empower users with a seamless and uninterrupted smartphone experience without needing to worry about losing power.

The 3D Borderless Sense Screen amps up the style quotient, with the screen curvature of 55.9 degrees offering a premium look and feel. The fluid and immersive screen has incorporated a high 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, making for a faster and smoother scrolling and touch experience.

Users can expect the OPPO Reno4 Pro to keep pace with their fluid and dynamic lifestyles thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with an 8nm process and Low Power DDR4X Semiconductor. The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM.

OPPO Reno4 Pro is available in Starry Night and Silky White colour variants and goes on sale from 5th August onwards. Users can order it online on both Amazon and Flipkart as well as in retails stores across India.

