OPPO Reno2 Z’s Video Bokeh Mode Will Get You Those Jazzy Diwali Videos You’ve Always Wanted

Diwali is that one big Indian festival that requires no introduction. With the aura of liveliness and brightness upon us, each day brings us closer to the joy of celebrating Diwali. There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement in the air, markets and homes are all lit up, and families have begun putting their best foot forward this festive season. All these moments of joy are best when captured to preserve for eternity, and our handy, loyal smartphones are all ready to do just that!

You may have a long list of ‘best smartphones for Diwali’, but we suggest going for the only one that is sure to make your Diwali much brighter and joyful – the brand-new OPPO Reno2 Z.

Experience #OPPOReno2Z and its 48MP #Quadcam with Zoom, #UltraDarkMode, World's First Bokeh Effect Video, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and more.

Get ready to unlock new possibilities and See More, See Clear.

Available Now at ₹29,990: https://t.co/6bhdSqodMq pic.twitter.com/xCMFDUoyHL — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 11, 2019

With the biggest festival of the country almost here, there is absolutely no one who would want to miss the opportunity to light up their feed with colours and some crazy celebrations. The OPPO Reno2 Z is the perfect companion for all your Diwali video needs, with the World’s First Pop-up camera with Bokeh effect in video that lets you make great videos with the focus on the subject and everything else in the background.

Whether it’s those fairy lights, or the fancy diyas you got for your home, the professional quality video bokeh effect will steal the limelight. Add a dose of artfulness to your selfie videos against the backdrop of your Diwali decorations. Choose what to focus on when you take your close-up shots in beautiful dresses, and elevate your bokeh game. Not just that, OPPO Reno2 Z also features a Portrait Mode 2.0 with bokeh effect for photos and videos that will help you adjust the level of blur before you take the shot to quickly bring your subject of your photo into focus.

And since we are talking about the festival of lights, there is no way we could forget OPPO Reno2 Z’s Ultra Dark Mode 2.0 that makes sure your photos are tuned with max clarity and reduced noise, even in pitch black settings. Go ahead and throw that cozy evening party, and sit back assured that all your moments will be effectively captured with crystal clarity by the uber-cool OPPO Reno2 Z.

The world looks even more mesmerising after the sun goes down! Capture the beauty that the night has to offer with #OPPOReno2Z and its #UltraDarkMode. Know more: https://t.co/6bhdSqodMq pic.twitter.com/SWPQtVVEMI — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 15, 2019

The device also comes with a 48MP Main Camera, 8MP Wide Angle Lens, 2MP Mono Lens and 2MP Portrait Lens, making photos sharper than ever. The phone also integrates a plethora of super-cool filters that ensures a great shooting experience, no matter the lighting. Plus, with a 16-MP rising selfie lens with f/2.0 aperture, all your desires to capture some great Insta-stories will be easily fulfilled. The camera incorporates the all-new AI Beauty Mode that adjusts your skin tone based on the ambient light conditions. This means tonnes of perfect Diwali selfies that will turn on your glam quotient!

And to make sure that you don’t run out of juice while having fun, the OPPO Reno2 Z comes equipped with a 4,000-mAh battery, along with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0, that can charge upto 51% in as little as 30 minutes for uninterrupted play! The device runs on the ColorOS 6.1 (based on Android 9.0 Pie), is powered by octa-core Mediatek MT6779 Helio P90 chipset, and sports 8GB RAM with 265GB of storage, taking good care of all your Diwali video and photo storage needs!

Get ready for a Big Diwali with Big offers on the #OPPOReno2 Series, #OPPOA92020, #OPPOA52020, and more!

Avail unbelievable offers now and kickstart your festive celebrations with a bang!

Know more: https://t.co/lwW4cBxvZg pic.twitter.com/CRloNvOQu7 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 11, 2019

Need more reasons to choose the OPPO Reno2 Z? The brand is offering Complete Damage Protection offer for 180 days on the recently launched Reno2 series, valid till Oct 31st. For customers purchasing the Reno2 series from retail stores, you can avail 10% cashback on HDFC debit/credit cards. Other exciting offers on the series include zero down payment option from Bajaj Finserv and EMI options from IDFC First Bank, Home Credit & HDB Financial Services.

OPPO is also giving offers on its most popular smartphones across leading e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. During this festive season, exciting additional exchange offers of up-to INR 7000 will be available on the new OPPO Reno2 series. Along with these offers, you can now get an extra 10% instant discount on SBI on Amazon. While on Flipkart a 10% instant discount is available for ICICI credit card users and Axis bank credit and debit cards users.

If this doesn’t convince you, then nothing will. Go, get hold of the best phone of the festive season today!