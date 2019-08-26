OPPO Reno2 set to disrupt the Indian smartphone landscape

Advertising

In the era of Industry 4.0, fierce competition has led smartphone brands to provide state-of-the-art technology with ever-increasing camera standards leading to industry’s success. Right from multi-tasking gadgets to the best phone cameras, every smartphone brand has something unique to offer. OPPO, the leading mobile brand stands out amidst this intense competitive environment.

Constant innovation backed by a robust R&D has created a burgeoning market for OPPO. The brand has a long legacy of incorporating the best in terms of camera capabilities, entertainment and performance and this time is no exception. In addition to the best zoom-in capabilities, the OPPO Reno2 is a complete delight in terms of both Style and Performance. The OPPO Reno2, a successor to OPPO Reno which was launched this year in may seems to be focusing heavily on camera prowess.

See more, See clear with Reno’s 20x zoom

OPPO Reno2 comes with a 20x Digital Zoom support for budding photographers to capture pictures in remarkable detail. On top of that is the 5x Hybrid Zoom that allows you to get closer to the action. The users of OPPO Reno2 also get an option to switch between different camera/video modes. The Ultra-Steady Video mode is one great addition that will help you shoot steadier videos on the go and the Ultra Dark mode is another feature that provides better, clear images even in extreme low light conditions. The camera unit also supports features like Hybrid Image Stabilization, Real-Time Video Blur, and 3D Audio Zoom.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Quad camera setup stacked vertically at the back comes with a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP portrait depth sensor. The front houses a 16 MP Selfie sensor in a ‘shark-fin’ rising camera style. While most brands embraced a regular ‘square’ pop-up camera, OPPO introduced the world’s first shark-fin design that flaunts a unique camera wedge at the top. The motorized part is designed to last longer and the fall safe feature ensures that it automatically retracts in case the phone drops.

Powered by a Snapdragon 730G, the Reno2 packs a massive 4000 mAh battery with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It also ships a VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 that goes from 0 to 100% real quick. For smartphone gamers, you will no longer have to experience a lag while playing PUBG and other heavy games on your phone. The device comes loaded with features like Game Boost 2.0, Game assistant, anti-cheat extension, optimized WIFI and 25 perfect faster graphics rendering. It boasts an HDR10 gaming support for enhanced gaming experience.

Do high-end specifications come at the price of your style quotient? Not anymore!

When it comes to buying a new smartphone, we definitely can’t overlook the style quotient. The phone is expected to be available in two colors Luminous Black and Ocean Blue, Reno2 flaunts a sleek and elegant look that will complement your overall appearance.

In terms of Design and Aesthetics, the Android 9 Pie-based phone gives a tough fight to a whole host of similarly priced devices and definitely appears more than an average looking phone. For starters, it is completely flat and notch-less that gives great visuals. OPPO Reno2 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD (1080X2400 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a panoramic display. Besides, the hidden fingerprint 3.0 makes unlocking fast and convenient that adds more to the overall performance.

India will be the first country to witness the launch of this state-of-the-art smartphone on 28th August 2019 at New Delhi. OPPO Reno2 is a perfect amalgamation of everything that a modern-day consumer looks for in a smartphone. Right from its aesthetic appeal to powerful hardware and software performance, the OPPO Reno2 takes the brand’s legacy forward and sets yet another precedent.