A mélange of exemplary features and exquisite design, the OPPO K3 is finally here!

OPPO has left an indelible impression on a huge fan base with innovative designs, excellent photography and impressive use of gradient colors. The infusion of technology and artificial intelligence has led OPPO to revolutionize the industry and the fact that it has gained deeper insights about the Indian consumer and markets in the most recent years is all the more impressive. It certainly gets difficult for a buyer to choose from a bevy of options, OPPO, however, has created a firm foothold in the Indian market by introducing multiple phone series across various price segments.

Expanding its series of innovative products, OPPO has finally unveiled the much-awaited OPPO K3, a device ‘designed to perform’. The first impression of the OPPO K3was unveiled in India during an event today at the Hard Rock Café, DLF Mall Saket, Delhi and the launch was as vibrant as the device.

A successor to the previously launched handset in the voguish K series, OPPO K3 is a perfect blend of style and performance. Undoubtedly, the brand has been a trendsetter ever since its inception and has always placed consumers’ needs and experiences first. The K series was launched in the beginning of 2019 for online consumers and the launch of OPPO K3 in collaboration with Amazon will further strengthen its online portfolio. Ahead of the launch, the e-commerce giant even placed a ‘Notify Me’ teaser on its page. Well, now that you are finally notified, let’s find out what makes OPPO K3 an absolute steal.

Stellar Performance

Powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, the smartphone comes in two variants – 6GB +64 GB and 8GB +128 GB. Speaking of power, the device runs on a massive 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. Well, you need not worry about sending out a quick message before your phone dies. The long battery endurance will keep your phone running on heavy apps for more than 24 hours. Besides, the flash charge can go from 1% to 100% real quick.

Impeccable visuals, designs and Gradient colors

The new entrant in the OPPO family is definitely a feast for the eyes.It flaunts a 6.5-inch full screen Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The nearly edge-to-edge display comes with a 91.1% screen to body ratio. The panoramic screen will give you stunning visuals and an immersive gaming experience. The vivid display also has a Non-stroboscopic Low Light Feature for eye protection. The device comes in two gorgeous gradient finishes-Aurora Blue and Jade black. From an elegant touch, sleek display to attractive colors, this device is a delight.

Heroic Gaming Experience

OPPO K3 is certainly going strong in the gaming department. The GameBoost 2.0 comes with 34% enhanced performance while the PUBG mobile touch performance is also considerably improved. Phones. The TouchBoost enhances the touch response for application giving an ultimate gaming experience. As far as the FrameBoost is concerned, the frame rate stability for PUBG is increased, lowering the possibility of any lag.

Immersive Entertainment Experience

The OPPO K3 will open your world to immersive entertainment that will surround you in three-dimensional space. With a 3.5mm separate audio jack, the Dolby Atmos brings the premier cinema sound experience to your mobile life, making your mobile content sound clearer, more immersive and more engaging than ever before.

Impressive camera technology

OPPO is also known for its unique camera technology and K3 is not any different. The device houses a 16 MPrising camera that rises during photography and retracts automatically after use. In case you accidentally drop your phone, the front camera will be retracted immediately.

The smart protective mechanism ensures durability and supports over 200,000 lifting cycles which amounts to 100 cycles a day for 5 or more years. The device also features a 16MP primary camera at the back assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. The excellent camera capabilities also bring an Ultra Night Mode 2.0 for superior low-light performance and a Dazzle Color Mode 2.0 that will make your photos more colorful, vivid and textured. The phones Portrait Mode 2.0 automatically fine tunes the skin tone helps you click more professional photoshoots.

OPPO K3 Price and Availability

The First sale of OPPO K3 has will start from 23rd July 2019. OPPO K3 comes in two variants- The 6GB + 64 GB device is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the 8GB + 128 GB will be available at Rs 19,990. The price of both the variants after additional offers on Amazon will be Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 17,990 respectively.

The all new OPPO K3 is a fabulous amalgamation of innovative technology, power packed features and exemplary design. If you are a technology freak or a gaming lover this device is a perfect one for you. Go ahead and grab the one for yourself available on Amazon