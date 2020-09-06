OPPO F17 Pro is finally on sale! Be the first to experience the sleekest and trendsetting smartphone of 2020

The OPPO F17 Pro is undoubtedly the smartphone of the year. The 8 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 22,990.

OPPO has consistently been the frontrunner in the smartphone evolution, offering users with intuitive features and useful upgrades. The brand has, time and again, addressed the evolving requirement of uses with trendsetting products. With innovation at the core of everything it does, OPPO has introduced the world to some of the industry-firsts. With the brand new OPPO F17 Pro, it has exemplified its belief of constantly elevating the user experience.

Since 2016, when the first smartphone in the F series hit the stores, it has been a consumer favorite. Its trailblazing features have made it the go-to smartphone for the new-age millennial. And the series has delighted users with new innovative specs. From the selfie camera to the motorized pop-up cameras, the F series has pushed boundaries to give users the very best.

Touted the sleekest smartphone of 2020, the OPPO F17 Pro passes the flauntastic test with its ultra-thin and lightweight design, shiny matte texture and AI–powered portrait photography with six cameras. Following OPPO’s legacy of combining world-class engineering innovations with futuristic design, the F17 Pro is a smartphone that keeps pace with today’s millennial lifestyle. The smartphone guarantees perfection in every aspect. Here’s a deep dive into what makes the OPPO F17 Pro the smartphone of 2020!

Sleekest design

The OPPO F17 Pro packs a powerhouse performance in its slim 7.48mm body, weighing just 164 grams. Just like with all its other offerings in the F series, OPPO continues to redefine the smartphone landscape with several industry-first innovations. The F17 Pro features the industry-first “220 degrees rounded edge design” technique. This makes sure there are no sharp edges when you grip the smartphone, an issue often observed with ultra-slim phones.

The smartphone also comes with the top smartphone trend of the year, the Shiny Matte finish. This offers an interesting play of light on the smartphone’s back panel. The unique texture makes light to reflect in different angles, making the smartphone’s design setup an absolute stunner. The premium matte texture on the back of the device is fingerprint resistant, which means your phone remains free of smudges, and there is no need to wipe it every few minutes.

OPPO has upped the ante when it comes to user comfort with several features that are sure to blow you away. For instance, the 6.4-inch FHD + AMOLED screen comes with an all-day eye care feature to prevent strain from constant use. Along with dual punch hole cameras, the F17 Pro has ensured that you get the most immersive display by optimising each millimeter of the screen.

AI portrait cameras

Camera technology has been a core strength for OPPO and the F17 Pro’s 6 AI portrait cameras are a complete gamechanger. The quad camera setup comes in a 2×2 array. It is powered by a 48MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP wide angle camera, and two 2MP mono sensors. The front dual depth cameras (16MP + 2MP) complete the entire setup of this power-packed smartphone camera.

That’s not all! The smartphone comes loaded with AI-enabled features which will take your photography experience to a whole new level. Here’s a look at the six awesome features.

AI Color Portrait: This mode will fade the background of your photo to keep the entire focus on the subject. Your portrait shots will be a piece of art with this feature!

AI Night Flare Bokeh: Turn your low light portraits into stunning nighttime masterpieces. This mode ensures that your photos comes out brighter no matter what the lighting condition is.

AI Super Night Portrait: Taking perfect selfies in a low-lit bar or at a market during night will not be a problem anymore. With HDR and facial recognition technology, you get the perfect night selfies.

AI Super Clear Portrait: The AI Facial Reconstruction Technology makes sure that your quick selfies are sharper than ever. You never have to worry about blurry shots.

Dual Lens Bokeh: Now have the Bokeh effect even in photos with multiple people with Dual Lens Bokeh. This feature also works for videos.

AI Beautification 2.0: The F17 Pro is customised for Indian beauty preferences. This features help preserve natural skin tones in photos.

Unparalleled performance

Under the hood of the F17 Pro lies the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.with AI processing. The smartphone can handle any task with seamless precision. The chipset helps to optimise the processing time of the smartphone. Be it playing videos or playing games, you get a lag-free experience.

The Helio P95 chipset features the HyperEngine gaming technology. This tunes your smartphone with intelligent networking, rapid touchscreens and vivid visuals. All these spectacular features help you have the best-in-class gaming experience, even with heavy loading games.

The chipset also comes with AI-camera enhancements. This helps in improving depth processing, faster scene segmentation and more effective noise reduction.

Powerful battery for powerful performance

The OPPO F17 Pro features a powerful 4000mAh battery. Large batteries tend to take more time to fully charge. But with the F17 Pro, that will never be a hassle. The brand has you covered with its proprietary technology- the 30W VOOC charging. This means that the smartphone gets fully charged in just 53 minutes! And if you are in a hurry and don’t have time to charge it fully, the smartphone offers five hours of talktime with just five minutes of charging.

To take its charging solutions one notch higher, the F17 Pro comes with AI Night Charging. Overnight charging will never be problematic. The smartphone uses an AI algorithm to learn about the user’s waketime and realigns the last 20% of the charge to within 90 minutes of the user’s waking time.

To impress you further, OPPO’s 30W VOOC charging proprietary technology is a TUV Rheinland-certified safety charging system. The smartphone never heats up. You get an uninterrupted experience no matter what you do. From watching a show on Netflix to playing Call of Duty, you never have to worry about the smartphone battery.

Uncluttered software

The smooth and delightful Color0S 7.2 is the crowning glory of the OPPO F17 Pro. Based on Android 10, you get a smooth a smooth and uncluttered UI along with an anti-lagging algorithm.

The operating system offers a number of customisations. You get the phenomenal Infinite Edge design for an immersive interface, a multi-user mode to keep files and data safe and OSIE Ultra Clear Visual Effect. You also have the Dark Mode for all-day eye comfort.

There is so much that the ColorOS 7.2 allows you to do. You can snap beautiful pictures effortlessly. You can instantly create and share videos. You get an interactive experience while gaming. Everything on the OPPO F17 Pro runs smoothly

Air Gestures

Air Gestures is a unique feature of the OPPO F17 Pro. One can pick call with a simple air swipe from a distance of 25 centimeters to 50 centimeters. How cool is that?

Get your F17 Pro ASAP!

The OPPO F17 Pro is undoubtedly the smartphone of the year. With a first-of-its-kind online music launch, this trailblazing smartphone is what you have been waiting for. The smartphone is now on sale.

The 8 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 22,990. The OPPO F17 Pro is available across offline stores and on all major online platforms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.