OPPO F11 Pro: The best do-it-all phone under 25k

The fusion of technology and artificial intelligence has never failed to surprise us and what’s even more interesting is how smartphones today are proudly embracing this revolution. OPPO as a brand signifies style and power at its best and also aspires to get better with every launch. Excellent performance, better features, stellar design and gradient colors make the recently launched OPPO F11 Pro one of the best that we’ve had so far.

With a funky rising camera, enhanced features and a fast processor, OPPO F11 Pro stands to the increasingly tough competition. Priced at Rs. 24,990, the brand aims to target premium smartphone seekers who are willing to invest in a beautiful feature-packed premium smartphone. Here are some of the features that best define the device:

Stunning design and display

Design is one of the most important factors when it comes to mobiles. The first thing that makes you want to buy something is its appearance and this device looks absolutely stunning and distinctive.

The mobile features a 6.5″ (16.51 cm) display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. OPPO F11 Pro comes with a stunning gradient finish. With two shades of classy colors, OPPO seems to have upped its game. The Purple and blue beams in the classic black version gives it a unique and elegant touch. Besides thunder black, experience the unmatched gradient finish with Aurora Green. The two signature OPPO gradient colors – Thunder Black and Aurora Green combined with a symmetrical design features a panoramic screen that allows an uninterrupted screen space for ultimate viewing pleasure.

While some would definitely prefer flaunting the striking gradients, the buyers will also get an attractive rear panel to maintain the gorgeous gradient finish. Isn’t that awesome?

Rising selfie camera

One of the most interesting features in the handset is the rising camera. The camera takes a second to rise when taking a selfie and retracts after use. The rising mechanism is fast and in case a phone drops, the camera slider will automatically go down. This makes for an uninterrupted selfie experience.

Impeccable photography

Combining a 48MP+5MP dual rear camera setup, large image sensor, large aperture and AI image processing, the camera performance has incredibly improved and also seems vibrant. OPPO’s exclusive ultra-clear engine promises better images in low light conditions. The AI Engine and Ultra-clear Engine deliver perfect images in the Ultra Night Mode.

The AI engine is intelligently equipped to recognize scenes and optimize settings and the moment you take a picture, the AI engine optimises the picture to deliver a crisp clear portrait effect. The pixel grading colour mapping algorithm gives you vibrant images and the Dazzle color mode adds more to the brightness and colors. This makes the device your perfect partner in low light.

Gaming space

The phone features a brand new interactive design that provides game lovers with a more immersive visual experience using game assistant and game speech enhancement. Users also get an immersive audio experience in games with headphone and they can hear the stereo sound in the game (such as the gun sound in the left front, the car in the right rear, etc.).

Smooth performance and long battery endurance

Whether you are playing a game, using an app or switching between multiple apps, smooth functioning becomes imperative. The OPPO F11 Pro mobile runs on Android v9.0 (Pie) operating system. The device is powered by Octa core (2.1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) processor paired with 6 GB of RAM.

Additionally, OPPO F11 Pro comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The increased battery capacity integrated with CPU multi-tasking improves processing performance without compromising on power consumption. The CPU is changed from single-thread to multi-thread. Hence, a large task is split into multiple small tasks that can be processed at the same time with low battery consumption.

With FFC algorithm, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 can maintain high charging speed during trickle-charging period.

Verdict

In addition to the above mentioned features, OPPO F11 Pro ensures a good grip which brings a sense of value to users. The screen is tougher and more durable and the device consumes less power and gives you an immersive experience while watching videos/playing games. The most interesting feature of this device is the exceptional camera quality and a rising selfie camera that can’t be easily found in the defined budget segment. For the 25k price bracket, the smartphone has definitely more to offer than most of its competitors.

Undeniably, OPPO F11 Pro does offer impressive design and specifications for the price. The rising selfie camera and dual rear camera, stunning design, massive battery and amazing overall performance make this a do-it-all device in your budget. While Redmi has redefined the budget segment for a long time, OPPO F11 Pro with its exceptional features and affordable pricing is all set to win the deal.