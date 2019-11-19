OPPO climbs the ladder to become India’s leading Smartphone maker in 2019

With an eye for innovation and understanding of consumer insights, OPPO has emerged as one of India’s leading smartphone maker owing to its strategy of breaking the clutter with its ground breaking innovation. In 2019, OPPO had added a streak of innovative and gorgeous handsets and disrupted the Indian smartphone landscape. Whether it’s the style or awe-inspiring features, OPPO has stolen the show with its premium smartphone offerings in 2019. With the introduction of its Reno series, OPPO has added yet another feather to its cap.

Innovation has been at the core of all OPPO offerings and the brand is proud to have expanded its R&D in India which is its second largest R&D base globally. As recognition of this, OPPO Reno2 recently won The People’s Choice Award in the best smartphone category organised by Bloomberg Quint. With superior camera capabilities and outstanding innovation, OPPO has once again established itself as people’s choice. Consumer-centric innovations have taken Reno’s success to a whole new level and each feature is carefully designed to offer the best consumer experience.

BQ Brand Studio | OPPO Reno2 won BQ’s People’s Choice Award in the best smartphone category. Watch @tasleemarifk, VP, R&D India OPPO talk about how Innovation in technology made it possible. Watch the video to know more. @oppomobileindia pic.twitter.com/A7YhCBZTXU — BloombergQuint (@BloombergQuint) November 11, 2019

OPPO unveiled its Reno2 series, three months after the launch of Reno series in May. The global smartphone maker adopted a minimalist classy appeal for its offerings under Reno2 series. Unlike its competitors, the brand didn’t go overboard with bright colors which gave this phone an elegant aesthetic and premium finish. And since we all know about the world’s first Shark fin pop-up camera with bokeh effect in video, its camera capabilities are undeniably outstanding. The Quad camera setup on the device has a premium appeal and blends seamlessly with the overall look. Stacked vertically at the back, the camera is placed centrally with no protruding camera bump and fits in the rear perfectly. And most importantly, its stellar photography modes are one of the features that make it stand out amidst the competitive devices at this price point. OPPO Reno2 also flaunts the ultra-steady video mode which instantly makes you want to buy this phone. As far as the battery is concerned, the device has a massive 4000mAh battery and comes with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 support that provides for longer hours of mobile usage.

Well, now that we’ve talked about premium functionalities, let’s shed some light over some of its accomplishments in the past one year and believe us, there are many. OPPO’s inclination towards giving its consumers real benefits of owning a smartphone has time and again been commended by several networks across the country. Counterpoint Research, a global industry analysis firm named OPPO the fastest growing smartphone in the premium segment globally in 2018 and the success rate still continues. The brand also outran its competition to earn the top spot in the Customer Service Effectiveness Study conducted by Counterpoint research.

Besides the People’s First Choice Award, OPPO was recently acclaimed for ‘Best innovation in Camera Technology’ at India Economic Conclave 2019. The award was given for the Reno2 series that flaunts a 48MP Quad-camera setup and other best-in-class features like Ultra-Dark mode 2.0 and Ultra-steady video stabilization. Keeping customers at the core of everything has brought OPPO immense respect and a humongous fan base.

#OPPOReno2 wins an award for 'Innovation in Camera and Technology' at Times Network's India Economic Conclave 2019 in Delhi. The award was felicitated by @Anandmk, MD & CEO, Times Network and received by @tasleemarifk, Vice President, India R&D Head OPPO.@TimesNow @EconomicTimes pic.twitter.com/QTDVKdoXts — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) October 17, 2019

The brand certainly has upped its game in the premium smartphone market with its distinguished appeal, valuable features, and user-centric designs. A sleek-styled device with power-packed performance is exactly the kind of device that millennials are willing to pay for, no wonder OPPO has superseded every other handset to be everyone’s first choice.

With such value for money handsets, OPPO is set for many more revelations in the near future.