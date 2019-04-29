One thousand plus fans gathered at the first-ever Realme pop-up event

Standing to the increasingly tough competition, Realme continues to emerge as one of the strongest brands in India. Undoubtedly, the brand has never failed to surprise its users and what’s even more interesting is how every launch is associated with a record-breaking event which certainly sets a new precedent for all the competing brands. Simply amazing and super engaging events, yes!

While phone brands are still grappling to match the best-ever Holi Bash, Realme with its most recent launch has yet again found its way to the ‘first to’ series. And if you’re wondering what’s better than getting to be a part of the first flash sale, it’s the hands-on experience before an actual purchase that makes a product even more engaging.

The no. 1 emerging smartphone brand in India set up its first ever pop-up store on April 27 in Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi that gave its users an exclusive chance to experience and purchase Realme3 Pro before the phone’s first sale that began at midnight today. The event certainly witnessed a good number of fans who traveled hundreds of kilometers to be a part of a multiple surprising sales offer. 1003 fans joined in the queue and purchased 800 Realme 3 Pro units, making the pop-up sale as one of the biggest first-sale events in the country.

Fans from different states across the country travelled for six and more hours to join the event, some students even skipped their exams. Madhav Seth, CEO of Realme India unveiled the first-ever Kiosk that gave its fans a chance to grab the device before the online sale began.

The primary objective behind setting up the pop-up store was to expand more in the offline segment and give users a better experience of all its products launched till date. And this, just like every other event by far was brilliantly catered to!

Abhishek Sani, a resident of Jaipur travelled all his way just to be a part of the event. Amidst the humongous fanbase, Abhishek has known Realme since day one and his commitment to the brand has grown stronger with every upgrade and launch.

After much interaction with many such fans who even queued up at the venue before the event started, the first 200 fans visiting the pop-up store got free movie tickets for an eagerly awaited movie, ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Fans who registered on http://www.realme.com before April 27 won freebies at the pop-up store. Besides exclusive hands-on-experience, the fans got a chance to win the flagship device while some pre-bookings at the store were also supplemented with free Realme backpacks. Adding to its lure, fans at the pop-up store won coupons for savouring delicacies at the mall.

What sets this brand apart is its exponential growth. Ever since its inception, Realme with every new launch has proven that honest communication, customer support and proper feedback are indispensable to the growth of any brand. With the first ever pop-up store, Realme is not only giving its users hands-on experience, but is sending out a strong message- Realme fans are their true brand ambassadors.

Established in May 2018, Realme with sincere services and powerful performance has become the fourth largest smartphone brand in India followed by Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo according to Counterpoint. While the leading brands are fighting to be at the top, they miss out on the right communication and most importantly, connection. Realme over a span of just twelve months has established an unbreakable bond with its users making fans their true brand ambassadors.

Realme3 Pro Highlights

Budget-friendly prices, stellar design and a powerful processor

Realme 3 Pro comes in 2 variants; 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM at 13,999/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at INR 16,999/- in 3 exquisite colors, Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple. The device also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Battery endurance

Realme 3 Pro comes with a 4045mAh battery that allows its users to play a game non-stop for seven hours. The heavy duty games will not interrupt your gaming sessions anymore. The Realme 3 Pro is also said to support Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge that will fast-charge your device while you’re too engrossed in a game.

Immersive gaming experience

Realme 3 Pro comes with GameBoost 2.0 and Touchboost which improves touch control and responsiveness while playing a game. Additionally, the frame boost provides a high frame rate for the gameplay.

Terrific photography

Front camera: Realme 3 Pro comes with 4-in-1 pixel binning technology that improves the image sensor’s overall sensitivity to light and gives you brighter clicks and detailed photos in low light.

Super slow motion: The phone comes with a super slow motion and supports 960 fps super slo-mo mode which is first on a Realme phone. It also has an in-built video editor.

Ultra HD mode: The mode lets users shoot at 64MP resolution by multi-frame synthesis. It also has a 16MP 5MP rear camera which is complemented with terrific camera features like nightscape mode and Chromaboost.