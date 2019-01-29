Not just Offline! Will OPPO venture into multi-channel distribution strategy?

Advertising

With the upcoming New Series, OPPO is looking to cater to a melange of consumers across geographical and economic boundaries. Sources say, the new series of smartphones would be priced less than Rs 20,000 as the value chain for e-commerce is cheaper than the traditional offline space – hence the benefit of savings can be passed on to the customers with better value product. OPPO is well known for periodically bringing out products with amazing technology.

OPPO’s advanced technology

Understanding its consumers deeply, OPPO has always been known to add high-end technology to their phones while keeping the price point under check. In fact, the company has developed a number of technologies that are aimed at improving the smartphone user experience. This ranges from improvised cameras to smarter charging solutions. These innovations aim to take smartphone technology to the next level in India and across the globe.

The USP of OPPO’s upcoming series is the presence of ‘in-screen fingerprint sensor’ and the electronics manufacturer has already launched it in its home country in 2018 which has proved to be a grand success.

Online & Offline Presence

The meteoric rise of smartphone sales in India is backed by the whopping growth of virtual shopping owing to more than 35-38% smartphones being sold online. OPPO has been a pioneer in the offline segment since the last 5 years and also has a substantial online presence on all major virtual shopping sites.

“We have consolidated our position as an offline player, now is the right time to put our synergies behind an online channel as well. We are still not going to become an online brand, just that we will look at gaining ground in a segment which cannot be ignored anymore post the disruption in the reach of the internet which has spilt over to an increase in e-commerce sales,” says an industry source. The Online retail market is expected to grow at 5% in 2020.

With the universe of smartphones increasing, it is generating more demand and opportunities for all the manufacturers especially in the tier-2 and tier-3 cities. OPPO reiterates that its main focus remains on offline channels, however, post increasing the brand value it will leverage the online channel.

E-commerce also is a powerful medium to establish a direct line of communication with customers. It has been noted that those who purchase a product online are often more informed and have done a lot of research before making the purchase. Brands have also come to understand that the online market too has a wider scope and is convenient and scalable when it comes to comparison with various other modes of marketing.