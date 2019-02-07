MWC 2019: OPPO’s latest device could come with some innovative features, including 10x zoom!

Advertising

The 2019 edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be held from February 25-28 in Barcelona, Spain. It is the world’s largest mobile event which brings together the latest innovations and technology from over 2000 companies, OPPO being at the forefront.

The smartphone manufacturer recently teased its new 10x optical zoom camera tech at an event in China. It is quite possible that OPPO will finally unveil it in the upcoming event. The company has always brought forward revolutionary ideas and innovations, and this could be another step in this regard. It has also consistently streamlined and focused on its distribution network in India, offering a level of unmatched customer service.

This is OPPO’s 5th year in India and will see unparalleled breakthroughs in technology and features for its upcoming launches. Its 2019 devices will not only demonstrate the company’s technological prowess but also give exceptional user experience to buyers.

OPPO has been the leader when it comes to design and optics. This was seen in the form of last year’s R17 Pro and the game-changing Find X. Moreover, it was the first company in the world to introduce a dual front camera, Ultra HD and 5x dual camera zoom technology.

Furthermore, the company is well known for its super fast charging technology named SuperVOOC. As far as the trends suggest, 2019 can witness a lot of new innovation by OPPO as the company seems all set to unveil its new range of devices in two weeks at the MWC.

OPPO is one of the very few companies investing heavily in research and development while striving to bring new designs and ideas that create real value for customers. With clever marketing, technological innovations and armour of new gadgets, it is all set to take the Indian mobile handset market by storm.

The news, however, is not yet confirmed. So, we’ll just have to wait a few more days to really know what OPPO has in store for its customers.