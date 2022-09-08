MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), one of the leading educational institutions in India, is inviting applications for its reputed, new-age M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program. Amongst the very few institutes to offer the program in the country, the highly interdisciplinary course provides students with the perfect blend of academia, industry and research; and takes into account the latest trends in physics combined with photonics on a national and international level. The two-year M.Sc program considers the rapid growth of the field of photonics and aims to develop industry leaders to cater to the growing demand for professionals in emerging technologies.

Dr. Narendra Mathakari, Professor and Program Head, M.Sc. Physics (Photonics) program, at MIT-WPU, said, “With the advent of technological advancements, the world of physics has witnessed the emergence of a new branch, namely photonics – the hi-tech science of light. In line with this, our M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program has been designed to build a solid foundation for an equally poised career in the field of physics and photonics, in particular. Through the program, students will benefit from the guidance of experts and gain relevant industry insights to become future-ready professionals with a transdisciplinary approach.”

With the amalgamation of industry-relevant training and academic rigour, students will gain an extensive understanding of core and applied Physics, Electronics, Optics, Mathematics, and Photonics through the M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program. This is basically an M.Sc. Physics degree with a specialization in Photonics. The program further strengthens the skills of communication, critical analysis, project management and innovation. The carefully curated curriculum introduces students to several industry-oriented and high-tech courses such as Lasers, Electronics, Holography, Fiber Optics, Photonic Devices and Sensors, Microwave Photonics, Nano-photonics, Bio-photonics, Optoelectronics, and Industrial Photonics to name some.

Aligned with the vision of providing experiential learning, students pursuing the program can take advantage of assignments, tutorials, presentations, projects, guest lectures, and study tours to further hone their practical skills. In addition, students can also engage in various research activities under the School of Physics, with a focus on interdisciplinary translational research in the fields of Applied Physics, Computational Physics, Theoretical High-Energy Physics, Quantum Gravity, Material Science, Surface Physics, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology amongst others. Furthermore, the infrastructure at the MIT-WPU campus is well equipped with an Advance Physics and Photonics Lab as well as a computer lab abiding by international standards.

Post completion of the program, the postgraduates can explore careers in a plethora of sectors – lasers, fibre optics, lighting, display technology, photonic devices, photonic sensors, and optical engineering – and in varying roles such as Photonics Technician, Quality Control, Photonics Devices and Systems, R&D Departments of Photonics, and Research Fellow to name a few. Owing to the Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships’ (CIAP) extensive industry connect, some of the potential recruiters for the program include industry leaders like Danano Photonics, Labsphere, J Tech, IPS, LASOS, LightPath, Sintenc Optronics, Ciena, and Eagle Photonics amongst a plethora of others.

Interested candidates are required to have completed their BSc (Physics/Applied Physics/General Science/Electronics) with Mathematics as a compulsory subject; or B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical/Electronics) with a minimum of 50% marks (45% marks for backward class and physically disabled students). Further to meeting the eligibility criteria, shortlisted candidates have to clear a Personal Interview (PI) of 50 marks.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Along with a wide set of acclaimed faculty, MIT-WPU also has an extensive network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 150 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 50 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol annually for different courses, across the 65+ MIT World Peace University institutes.

