scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), one of the leading educational institutions in India, is inviting applications for its reputed, new-age M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program.

MIT World Peace University

MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), one of the leading educational institutions in India, is inviting applications for its reputed, new-age M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program. Amongst the very few institutes to offer the program in the country, the highly interdisciplinary course provides students with the perfect blend of academia, industry and research; and takes into account the latest trends in physics combined with photonics on a national and international level. The two-year M.Sc program considers the rapid growth of the field of photonics and aims to develop industry leaders to cater to the growing demand for professionals in emerging technologies.

Dr. Narendra Mathakari, Professor and Program Head, M.Sc. Physics (Photonics) program, at MIT-WPU, said, “With the advent of technological advancements, the world of physics has witnessed the emergence of a new branch, namely photonics – the hi-tech science of light. In line with this, our M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program has been designed to build a solid foundation for an equally poised career in the field of physics and photonics, in particular. Through the program, students will benefit from the guidance of experts and gain relevant industry insights to become future-ready professionals with a transdisciplinary approach.”

With the amalgamation of industry-relevant training and academic rigour, students will gain an extensive understanding of core and applied Physics, Electronics, Optics, Mathematics, and Photonics through the M.Sc Physics (Photonics) program. This is basically an M.Sc. Physics degree with a specialization in Photonics. The program further strengthens the skills of communication, critical analysis, project management and innovation. The carefully curated curriculum introduces students to several industry-oriented and high-tech courses such as Lasers, Electronics, Holography, Fiber Optics, Photonic Devices and Sensors, Microwave Photonics, Nano-photonics, Bio-photonics, Optoelectronics, and Industrial Photonics to name some.

Aligned with the vision of providing experiential learning, students pursuing the program can take advantage of assignments, tutorials, presentations, projects, guest lectures, and study tours to further hone their practical skills. In addition, students can also engage in various research activities under the School of Physics, with a focus on interdisciplinary translational research in the fields of Applied Physics, Computational Physics, Theoretical High-Energy Physics, Quantum Gravity, Material Science, Surface Physics, Nanoscience and Nanotechnology amongst others. Furthermore, the infrastructure at the MIT-WPU campus is well equipped with an Advance Physics and Photonics Lab as well as a computer lab abiding by international standards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...
The postgraduates can explore careers in a plethora of sectors

Post completion of the program, the postgraduates can explore careers in a plethora of sectors – lasers, fibre optics, lighting, display technology, photonic devices, photonic sensors, and optical engineering – and in varying roles such as Photonics Technician, Quality Control, Photonics Devices and Systems, R&D Departments of Photonics, and Research Fellow to name a few. Owing to the Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships’ (CIAP) extensive industry connect, some of the potential recruiters for the program include industry leaders like Danano Photonics, Labsphere, J Tech, IPS, LASOS, LightPath, Sintenc Optronics, Ciena, and Eagle Photonics amongst a plethora of others.

Interested candidates are required to have completed their BSc (Physics/Applied Physics/General Science/Electronics) with Mathematics as a compulsory subject; or B.E./B.Tech. (Electrical/Electronics) with a minimum of 50% marks (45% marks for backward class and physically disabled students). Further to meeting the eligibility criteria, shortlisted candidates have to clear a Personal Interview (PI) of 50 marks.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Along with a wide set of acclaimed faculty, MIT-WPU also has an extensive network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 150 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 50 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol annually for different courses, across the 65+ MIT World Peace University institutes.

To know more, visit – https://bit.ly/3cQt9gz

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:14:31 am
Next Story

Israel rebuffs U.S. call for West Bank tactics review

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement