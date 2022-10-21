LG Electronics Participated in Rang De Korea at DLF Avenue Mall

India’s leading consumer durable brand, LG Electronics participated in ‘Rang De Korea’- India’s biggest Korean culture festival at DLF Avenue Mall, Saket on 15th ~ 16th Oct 2022. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India Chang Jae-Bol, visited LG’s booth and experienced the Rollable OLED TV and Objet collection series new OLED Pose TV which was showcased for the first time in India. Other products including 223.52CM (88) 8K OLED TV, LG Flex, LG Gram Laptop along with the new range of LG’s Refrigerators and Washing machine – complete range of laundry solution, were also displayed.

The K-Pop contest organized for children during the festival also attracted a huge crowd to the stall. The event saw a footfall of more than 7,500 people.

Se Young Jeong-Head Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics India said, “LG is committed to the Indian market and tries to offer the best products to its customers. Through this festival our aim was to let our customers experience the latest range of products from the brand. We received an overwhelming response from our customers and are grateful for everyone who could make it to our stall.”

Rang De Korea was organized by Korean Cultural India to commemorate the 10th anniversary of establishment of the Korean Cultural Centre in India. The event witnessed energetic performances from various bands. Additionally, the festival witnessed a traditional Korean wedding ceremony. The festival also consisted other fun activities for both, children, and adults.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL’s manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier