Leading the charge with exceptional fast charging capabilities, OPPO Reno4 Pro sets the new standard for smartphones

With the launch of the Reno4 Pro, OPPO is re-affirming its claim as the undisputed leader of fast charging in India. With the launch of the Reno4 Pro, OPPO is re-affirming its claim as the undisputed leader of fast charging in India.

OPPO has always stood by its commitment to relentlessly drive innovations that takes the smartphone experience of the user to the next level. With the launch of Reno4 Pro, the brand is not only continuing with this legacy but also setting several trends in the process for others to follow.

Since its launch, the Reno series has been a fan-favourite and received accolades for its premium features and smooth user interface. With the launch of the Reno4 Pro, OPPO is re-affirming its claim as the undisputed leader of fast charging in India.

OPPO’s proprietary VOOC charging technology has always been the benchmark for charging related innovation in the category. Since the very first time that OPPO released VOOC flash charging in 2014, it has been a key strength of the brand. OPPO has continued to make advancements in this area with the introduction of SuperVOOC flash charging, which delivers the fastest charging technology time and again. Recently, OPPO also showcased its 125W fast charging tech that will charge phones in just 20 minutes with even greater safety.

Keeping safety a key priority while designing the fast charging technology, OPPO’s SuperVOOC 2.0 charging solution has five layers of protection at each node of the charging solution. The innovative technology has received the Safe Fast-Charge System Certification from TÜV Rheinland.

OPPO Reno4 Pro also promises a host of other features that will take the market by storm. With its 3D Borderless Sense Screen that curves 55.9 degrees and sleek design, the Reno4 Pro is going to turn heads.

India is at the centre of OPPO’s innovation strategies, considering how the country is key to the brand’s global technology commitment. The Reno4 Pro is just the start, and being an India-first product, it is going to set a hard precedent for all the premium smartphones to follow.

All in all, Reno4 Pro is a definite performer and promises great value for money. The much-awaited smartphone will be launched in India on 31st July 2020, and we can’t wait to get our hands on it. OPPO has promised the most immersive AR experience for its launch, which simply should not be missed!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.