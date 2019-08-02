Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is the best popup selfie camera under 15K

The highly anticipated pop-up king is finally here. Huawei has launched the Huawei Y9 Prime for the India market. This will be the selfie camera to beat, thanks to the 16MP AI pop-up camera that will be the USP of the Huawei Y9 Prime. But then this is not a phone that costs a bomb. At Rs 15,990, and after cashback at the effective price of Rs 15,000 this new Huawei phone will be powered by a Kirin 710 octa-core processor as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei is known to introduce world class customer centric products and innovation. To bring in best-in-breed devices to the market, the new Huawei Y9 Prime has been conceptualized by Huawei keeping the preferences of today’s millennials and GenZ, in mind. Huawei has a long legacy of bringing out quality products that are backed by a robust R&D and innovation ecosystem. The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available across the length and breadth of the country through a widespread online and offline distribution channel, ready for grabs to customers.

But what is it that makes the Huawei Y9 Prime so special?

The camera: On the back, the Huawei Y9 Prime features a triple rear camera setup carrying a 16MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The triple camera combo at the rear has an extra 6P glass lens that effectively gathers light to enhance the resolution and contrast to show better images. This means all your photos will be clearer, brighter and more realistic. The 16MP AI popup front facing will anyway make this one of the hottest selfie cameras in town.

Software: The phone will run Hyundai’s own EMUI 9.0.1 operating system which is based on Android P and soon it will be updated to EMUI 9.1 for better flagship like experience. GPUTurbo 3.0, EROFS are some of key features that will come to the phone for better gaming and entertainment experience. This could be amongst the first phones to get updated to Android Q. Along with the regular Wi-Fi hotspot, this phone can also do Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth. Huawei OTA online update will be a regular features for the latest software and there will be the option USB OTG and USB tethering.

Hardware: The phone features a 6.59-inch screen with 16.7M colours, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 391 pixels per inch. With a 16MP popup-selfie camera, the phone has a 91.0 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Octa-Core Hisilicon Kirin 710F processor (4 x Cortex A73 2.2 GHz + 4 x Cortex A53 1.7 GHz). The phone will be available in 64GB and 128GB configurations with a standard 4GB RAM memory. The MicroSD slot has a capacity of up to 512 GB. There are two nano card slots with the second one capable of becoming a microSD card slot if needed. On connectivity the phone has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4G, USB 2.0 and BT4.2. It has a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gravity sensor and a gyroscope.

Battery: The 4,000mAh battery life will be another key aspect of this phone. This means the Huawei Y9 Prime will be able to offer 108 hours of music playing, 9 hours of gaming, 44 hours of video calling and 22 hours of video playback. The phone supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C which certainly offers better battery endurance than some competing mid-rangers in the Indian market like RealmeX and Samsung Galaxy A50.

Dimensions: The Huawei Y9 Prime has 163.45 mm height, 77.26 mm width, 8.85 mm depth and a total weight of 196.8 grams.

The Huawei Y9 Prime will be available on the Amazon India website starting at noon on August 7, 2019. The launch offers on the phone include no-cost EMI option for six months and an exchange offer up to Rs 1,500 on the purchase.

Customers can also avail an instant cashback of Rs 500 on payments made via Amazon Pay and an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI bank debit/credit card. Furthermore, Jio subscribers are eligible to get cashback of up to Rs 2,200, if they do recharges of Rs 199 or 299. For offline customers who have pre-booked the device, Huawei is offering Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15,600 mAh power bank free of cost.

That’s not all. There are some special offers for offline customers pre-booking the Y9 Prime. Those who pre-book the device across Croma and Poorvika stores from today and they will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs 4,598 free.