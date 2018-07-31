Honor’s answer to Xiaomi: The Honor 9N is a feature-rich notched beauty on a budget

Honor 9N comes for a price starting at Rs 11,990; here’s how it compares with Redmi Note 5 Pro Honor 9N comes for a price starting at Rs 11,990; here’s how it compares with Redmi Note 5 Pro

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has been around only since 2014, but in less than four years the company has established its footing in the smartphone market. It’s latest offering in India is the Honor 9N, which offers a large 5.84-inch FHD+ 19:9 screen, dual cameras, and a glass-backed design, all for a starting price of Rs 11,990. That makes the phone comparable to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro which was launched in India in February and comes at a base price of Rs 14,999 and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top-end model. But which phone out of the two is the compelling buy? To help you choose, we have pitted the Honor 9N against the Redmi Note 5 Pro in this head-to-head comparison. Let’s find out.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Design

Honor 9N’s design language resembles a premium smartphone of 2018. You’ve got a notch at the top that’s used to house several important components, including a 16MP front-facing camera, a back made out of glass, and an extra tall 19:9 display with thin bezels all around. The handset has been ergonomically designed, which is why it doesn’t feel big in the hand, despite having a 5.84-inch display.

Redmi Note 5 Pro, in comparison, has thick bezels on the top and bottom of the 18:9 display. The phone’s design looks dated, somehow. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is technically a larger phone, it can’t match the compactness and one-hand usability of the Honor 9N. Plus, Redmi Note 5 Pro has a metal back which feels passé. On each phone, you’ll find a headphone jack, a bottom-firing speaker, dual rear-facing cameras, and the fingerprint scanner on the back. When it comes to the look and feel, Honor 9N is clearly a winner over the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Display

The 5.84-inch FHD+ screen in the Honor 9N is smaller than the Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 5.99-inch FHD+ panel. But keep in mind that the Honor 9N’s display is not only sharper but has a higher pixel density. The display on the Honor 9N has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 and about 432 pixels per inch. Redmi Note 5 Pro, which sports a 2280 x 1080 resolution, has only 403 pixels per inch. That makes a huge difference. Texts and graphics on the Honor 9N will look much better compared to the 5.99-inch panel on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Camera

Honor smartphones have been known for great cameras, and the latest Honor 9N is no different. The handset boasts of a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary snapper. In tests the Honor 9N’s camera managed to pick up plenty of detail, capturing natural-looking colours. And even in outdoors the Honor 9N’s advantage was clearly visible. This setup also allows for Portrait Mode and “bokeh” on the back, so you can expect exceptional shots from the Honor 9N. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera which takes decent selfies.

The Honor 9N has clean and easy to use camera interface. You will notice a bunch of modes and settings that can be accessed simply by swiping left or right from the main screen. You get flash controls, wide-aperture mode, moving picture mode, the camera switching button on the top. Whereas, the gallery shortcut, shutter button and video switch is at the bottom. The phone also has a Pro mode that lets you tweak camera settings like ISO, exposure, focus etc. Then there’s a pro video mode, night shot, time-lapse, filters, watermark, light painting, panorama and more. Plus, Honor 9N also comes with AR mode.

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a 12MP primary camera and a secondary 5MP sensor. There’s a 20MP snapper on the front for taking selfies. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s cameras are fine compared to similarly priced handsets, but it simply can’t compete with the Honor 9N. Camera quality is inconsistent, which isn’t the case with the Honor 9N and it really matters at the end of the day.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Performance, software, and battery

Honor 9N is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 659 processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and either 32GB or 64GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available. The handset is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it should last a day depending on your usage. And that’s quite a feat when you consider that the phone itself costs less than Rs 13,000.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 636 mobile platform coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, although the storage is the same at 64GB in both models. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, being a larger phone, has a 4000mAh battery.

Both the Honor 9N and Redmi Note 5 Pro take very different approaches to Android, but the two phones also run different versions out of the box. Honor 9N runs on EMUI 8.1 which is based on Android 8.1, whereas the Redmi Note 5 Pro runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Price and availability

Honor 9N starts at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 13,999. Plus there’s a 4GB RAM+128GB storage option at Rs 17,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base mode and it goes up to Rs 16,999 for the top-end model.

Honor 9N vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Conclusion

Overall Honor 9N is a better proposition compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro given the kind of specifications it packs and the price. Honor 9N has a better Kirin 659 processor and comes with AI features on the camera along with more modes, compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. It also has a more budget-friendly starting price of Rs 13,999 compared to the Rs 14,999 price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro for the same 4GB RAM+64GB version.

