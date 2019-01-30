Honor View20: The world’s first in-screen camera smartphone is jam-packed with delightful features!

Advertising

Honor’s first flagship of 2019 has arrived and it is here to delight you with a number of interesting features. The Honor View20 changes the definition of a premium device for good. Apart from being the world’s first smartphone with an in-screen camera (more on that later), it is jam-packed with interesting features like an All-view display, a TOF 3D camera, and a 4000 mAh battery. Here are some of the features that make this device a compelling buy:

More Speed plus More Capacity equals More Amazement

Let’s talk about the ‘firsts’ first. The Honor View20 takes fast performance to a whole new level with the world’s first 7nm SoC, which has 6.9 Billion transistors to process information faster than ever. It has the world’s first Dual-core NPU that can recognize up to 4500 images per minute, the world’s first A76 Cortex CPU to make daily tasks more efficient, the world’s first Mali-G76 GPU for superior Gaming and Graphics performance and world’s first Dual-NPU AI, which is the most advanced, capable and efficient on-device AI Processing Unit in the world!

All this coupled with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage places the View20 among the fastest phones in the world today.

Performance on this device is not an issue, to say the least.

The ‘firsts’ keep on coming

The Honor View20 features the world’s first Link Turbo. Usually, smartphones either use a WiFi connection or your mobile network to connect to the internet. But sometimes, one can experience lags on a slow public WiFi. In order to deliver the best experience, the View20 uses both networks simultaneously. How? The answer is an industry-first solution, Link Turbo. By leveraging AI and big data, the smartphone automatically analyzes network conditions to determine the best approach for delivering an optimal and stable internet experience, allowing users to always stay online, worry-free. The user gets accelerated download speeds by using both the 4G LTE network and Wi-Fi simultaneously when desired.

And then there are the Cameras

Another in the line of ‘firsts’, the Honor View20’s outstanding 48MP AI camera is a true game-changer. It takes photo quality and clarity to a whole new level. Powered by Sony IMX586 stacked CMOS image sensor, the camera produces brighter, low-noise photos and videos even in low light. Because of the dual-NPU and dual-ISP Kirin 980 chipset, the image and camera

processing capabilities of HONOR View20 have been drastically improved by up to 134%.

The TOF camera can prove to be incredible for running AR apps and can also be used as a handy motion sensor for 3D motion sensing games at home. You can link the screen of the phone to a TV and enjoy motion sensing games with real-time movement detection. There are various lighting modes including Photobooth, stained glass, stage lighting etc. and one can also make use of some quirky 3D Qmoji while video chatting.

This smartphone camera can rival even high-end single-lens reflex cameras!

On the front, the smartphone features the world’s first in-screen camera. This design language is a welcome change in the ever-evolving smartphone industry and helps improve the screen-to-body ratio. The front camera can capture some impressively sharp selfies. There is a variety of stickers available to increase the fun quotient of the pictures. Optics have always been Honor’s strong point, and the View20 carries the legacy forward.

If looks could kill!

The View20, with its radical design, looks smashing. Being the first smartphone to use nanolithography, its integrated 3D curved body with an elegant arc design is only 2.7mm

thick and consists of a perfect blend of metal and glass texture. It is an ergonomic device which fits perfectly in your palm. The 6.4-inch 2310p x 1080p display (398 PPI) is vibrant and almost 100% full screen, owing to the radical front camera design.

Final Verdict

This smartphone is a fantastic, futuristic performer, and is worth every rupee. If you are looking for a device that can handle all kinds of tasks (including heavy games) and look mighty fine while doing so, this is the phone for you.

The 6+128GB model of the smartphone is available for Rs 37,999 (Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black) and the 8+256GB model is available for Rs 45,999 (Phantom Blue).