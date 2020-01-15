HONOR MagicWatch 2: Experience the Magic of Fitness and Style on your wrist

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 The HONOR MagicWatch 2

Ever wondered how it would feel like to carry your whole world on your wrist? The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is out and it’s all that you ever dreamed of. The smartwatch in the genius era brings to users a new horizon of features with its unsurpassable technology and expertise. The one to track all your fitness and set new fitness goals for you and the one to keep all your daily schedules in place!

Here’s presenting to you all that the HONOR MagicWatch 2 has to offer –

Design that blows everyone’s mind

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is a smartwatch that is all about the minute details and precision in the design and its making. Built from an aerospace-grade refined 361L stainless steel and Always-on display, the smartwatch gives the look and feel of a traditional mechanical watch with its fully circular design that spells out all things stylish and classy!

It’s light as a feather

The best feeling is to own tech accessories which are light, compatible and easy to don in day to day life… and, that’s exactly what the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is all about! Comprising of a sleek and slender design, this device is a super lightweight one, weighing just 41 grams. A watch that is not only smart but also doesn’t compromise on any features. Even though, the smartwatch is light in weight, it’s loaded with qualities that make it a must-buy.



A display so good that’ll get you glued to the screen

It’s not a hidden fact that the display of any gadget matters the most. Be it a phone, a television, a laptop or computer and now even a smartwatch. Therefore, HONOR believes in not only giving its users the best visual experience but also believes in delivering to its buyers the most superior technology in display. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 entails a high-definition 1.39-inch ‘always-on’ AMOLED touchscreen to make the user glide through its features with ultimate ease. The smartwatch comes with a 454X454 resolution at 326 PPI, that’s not all. One of the hero attributes of the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is that it has ‘personalised watch faces’ which allows users to change their watch face with their desired pictures of themselves! That sure is something spectacular…

Colours you really can’t resist

HONOR has introduced its smartwatches in colours that have been favourites of the user from time immemorial – Charcoal Black and Flax Brown! Nothing can beat a good black and a better brown when it comes to watches and that’s why the smartwatch by HONOR is an accessory that should not be missed at any cost!

A battery that can be sworn by and trusted on with eyes closed

With the rat race on – everyone is busy with running around with either office work or home errands… in this usual rut, no one gets leisure time to charge their gadgets to a full 100%! This is a cause of concern… With no time to charge, its natural for tech devices to drain out of battery and shut down in just a couple of hours. This, is not the case with the HONOR MagicWatch 2… this smartwatch is even better than a smartphone with a battery life of up to 14 days, which is among the best battery lives in smartwatches, industry standard is only 2-3 days.

Your personal fitness trainer on your wrist that will keep you on the move

This smartphone is all for keeping its user healthy and fit, no matter what! The MagicWatch 2 is not just a smartwatch but a personal fitness trainer on the go. The gear by the brand promises 15 dedicated fitness modes that include – indoor and outdoor running, cycling, swimming, triathlon and much more.

If you’re a lover of swimming and can’t live without it – this is THE right choice for you. Why? Because, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 is water resistant up to 50 meters… you can swim, deep dive and play all the water games without being scared of your smartwatch getting drenched… it won’t.

The smartwatch also tracks the users heart rate, SWOLF (Swim-Golf) score and calories burnt throughout the day and swim workout. A smartwatch like this is often prescribed by physicians too, as it helps to track one’s health 24/7 without any hassle!

What’s also a commendable feature in the HONOR Magic Watch 2 is its health monitoring features which comprises of –

– Heart-rate Monitor

– Sleep Monitor

– Stress Monitor

Through advanced technology by the brand and its extensive AI algorithms, the Honor Magic Watch 2 helps to keep the heart, mind and entire body in complete sync with its all-day tracking of the heart rate with the HUAWEI Truseen 3.5.

The HUAWEI TrueSleep 2.0 helps to diagnose over 6 types of sleep disorders and also gives the user multiple ways to correct sleep patterns and live healthier.

The HUAWEI TruRelax feature enables the smartwatch to examine the stress levels of the user and accordingly suggests ways to a fulfilling lifestyle.

A smooth sailing life you deserve

Not all gadgets offer such varied range of features like the Magic Watch 2… The smart gear is packed with smarter features which make life worth living for. The device takes calls on your smartphone’s behalf using Bluetooth! Not only that, the MagicWatch 2 is a storehouse of songs you love – be ready to roam with a playlist of your 500 favourite songs. Listen to it when you wish to!

A device worth every hard-earned penny of yours

The super device called HONOR MagicWatch 2 (46mm), is soon going to be out on Amazon and will be all yours to buy! The smartwatch will be available on January 18, 2020 for the Amazon Prime members and January 19, 2020 onwards, for all. The best part about it all is that, the smartwatch is extremely reasonable at a price of INR 12,999 for the Charcoal Black variant and INR 14,999 for the Flax Brown variant.

On every purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2, consumers will get a free HONOR AM61 Bluetooth earphones and an option of a 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards while making the purchase. There will also be an instant 10% discount on purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2 when payments are made using an SBI Credit Card, valid from 12:00 PM onwards on January 18, 2020 for the Amazon Prime members and January 19 to January 22, 2020 for all the consumers.

The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is a bundled piece of art with immaculate features that one really cannot miss. From monitoring health and fitness to having a display that creates magic every time you look into it… This Smartwatch is the new generation watch, which makes time brilliant.

