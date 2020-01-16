HONOR 9x vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which one complements your style the most? Read to find out

HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro

Smartphones have created a vibrant new industry and from having one device at the forefront, we have multiple phones to choose from. The struggle continues in 2020 as well, with brands struggling to position themselves among the top trend-setters. And while the brands are busy fighting the industry firsts, the consumers are equally muddled to find the difference. So here we are, helping you make a smart choice between the two leading brands that have made rapid strides in the Indian smartphone market- HONOR and Xiaomi.

HONOR 9X was launched on Tuesday and this device is an absolute stunner but at the time also pits against some popular handsets like the Redmi Note 8 Pro- a device that stood out in demonstrating excellent camera capabilities in 2019. So what exactly makes HONOR stand tall to the competition?

Let’s compare the two handsets and find out which one of the two becomes a tie-breaker.

HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Design and Aesthetics

Undeniably, the inclination towards a bigger display and a trending design is massive and we can’t resist a phone that leads this section. The two phones may have the same display resolution at 1080X2340 pixels with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. HONOR, however, steals the charm with a bigger display at 6.59-inch compared to the 6.53-inch display of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Coming to the design, Redmi flaunts a simple gradient finish with subtle colors while HONOR has picked a unique ‘Dynamic X’ with a crisscross pattern of lines. HONOR 9X is made of a 3D curved plastic panel with gloss texture and curved edges (which gives a firm grip) and the X pattern under the light on the Sapphire Blue variant. Redmi, on the other hand, has a glass panel and the finish is slightly dim as compared to the former. So here’s one point for HONOR 9X.

HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Camera specifications

Now, this is a tough fight. When it comes to cameras, we want nothing but the best. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 64MP Quad-camera on the rear and is placed right at the center. The camera placement may seem a bit off but the performance was decent enough to buy some raving reviews. While Redmi may have captured the likes with a Quad-camera setup, the HONOR 9X upped its selfie game with a 48 MP main snapper and a 16 MP AI pop-up camera that captures pictures in eight different modes like Soft Light, Butterfly light, Scattered light, stage light, etc.

The pop-up camera was smooth and quick to retract upon detection. The triple-rear camera on HONOR 9X combines four pixels into one that offers exceptional camera clarity and helps you capture pictures in great detail. Coming to the shots taken with both the handsets, the night mode was relatively better in HONOR 9X. The clarity on the rear was found exceptional. The sticker feature on HONOR 9X upped the game a little. So here’s one tie between a Quad-camera setup and a triple-rear combined with a pop-up camera.

HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro runs the MediaTek G90T processor while the HONOR 9X runs on a highly responsive Kirin 710F octa-core processor. While the Redmi Note 8 Pro was the first phone in a long time to run a MediaTek processor in India, there were no significant performance issues noticed in HONOR 9X. The Honor 9X has 4GB of RAM in its base variant, going up to 6GB of RAM on its top variant, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro has 6GB of RAM in its base variant, going up to 8GB of RAM in its top variant. The HONOR 9X comes with 128 GB ROM in both the variants while Redmi asks you to pick a variant (64/128GB). Coming to the battery backup, HONOR is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, Redmi, on the other hand, has an upper hand with a massive 4500 mAh battery. To see the difference, I used both the devices for a week and noticed no battery lag as such in any of the two. The phones are capable of lasting more than a day of moderate usage. Redmi comes in four appealing colors- Halo White (which was also our review unit). Hamma Green, Shadow Black, and Dark Blue while HONOR brings two colors for its users – Midnight black and Sapphire Blue. So which one of these five is gonna be your favourite?

HONOR 9X vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Price

Coming back to the segment that matters the most. No matter how strong or powerful the device is, everything boils down to whether or not it is affordable. Well, both these mid-rangers are fairly decent in terms of price and comes under the 20k price bracket. HONOR 9X starts at Rs. 13,999 for its 4+128GB variant, going up to 16,999 for its 6+128GB variant. Redmi on the other hand starts at 14,999 (6+64GB), 15,999 (6+128GB) and 17,999 for its top most variant (8+128GB). HONOR is reigning the space currently with additional discount deals and credit card offers. The instant discount on the 19th will bring the price down to just 12,999. Check out some amazing deals here.

Verdict

While HONOR clearly wins the design game, Redmi offered a tough fight in the camera department. The Quad-camera setup may have garnered attention, but technology overpowers everything and HONOR leveraged this again to introduce a motorized camera setup. The performance of both handsets was equally impressive and multi-tasking became a lot more easily with powerful processors running the system. All in all, a low price, amazing discount deals, impeccable designs and an impressive camera setup makes a complete winner- the HONOR 9X. With this review, it has become apparent that HONOR is against some of the leading smartphone makers in 2020 and the years to come. Time to seal the deal? Click here now.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App