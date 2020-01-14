HONOR 9X; Kickstarting 2020 with ‘Xceptional’ Quality and ‘Xtraordinary’ Performance

The strikingly beautiful device is exclusive to Flipkart, comes at an alluring price of INR 13,999 and excels in all three critical areas; power, performance, and price. The strikingly beautiful device is exclusive to Flipkart, comes at an alluring price of INR 13,999 and excels in all three critical areas; power, performance, and price.

Keeping your firsts-of-2020 alive, HONOR comes with a Flipkart exclusive deal that will make you want to upgrade to a new phone. HONOR starts the new decade on a fantastic note, asking users to up their game with a streak of ‘Xtraordinary’ innovations. HONOR 9X is one amazingly-priced all-rounder that substantiates the ‘Extra’ with a perfect blend of software, hardware features, and functionality, that too at a price that won’t pinch your pockets. With some ‘Xtraordinary’ innovations floating in the Indian smartphone industry, HONOR 9X reigns the space by promising an unparalleled experience. The strikingly beautiful device is exclusive to Flipkart, comes at an alluring price of INR 13,999 and excels in all three critical areas; power, performance, and price. All three factors definitely make this handset superior to other offerings in its price bracket. Let’s give you a quick rundown on HONOR 9X that will make you steal the deal right away…

‘Xceptional’ Beauty

Available in two elegant colors (Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue), it also ships a silicon back cover that will keep your phone safe and protected. Available in two elegant colors (Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue), it also ships a silicon back cover that will keep your phone safe and protected.

Display and design are the foremost features to look at while purchasing a handset and HONOR dignifies this particular section by exceeding users’ expectations. With a 6.59″ Full View Display that achieves an excellent screen-to-body ratio of 91% and resolution of 2340*1080, HONOR 9X is one phone to count on for an immersive visual experience. The ‘Xtraordinary’ display is capable of transporting you to a magical world, with a near bezel-less display. The phone seems to have upped its game in the display and design section with HONOR 9X- a light weighted device that is smooth on the edges with a glimmering pearl X effect dazzling the eyes from different angles. Available in two elegant colors (Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue), it also ships a silicon back cover that will keep your phone safe and protected. Besides, HONOR users will no longer struggle to read their screen when outdoors with custom-built components and a self-developed algorithm that continues to deliver phenomenal clarity regardless of the environment.

‘Xceptional’ Camera Capabilities

The HONOR 9X features a versatile 48MP Triple camera setup that captures ‘Xtraordinary’ moments from all angles. All three cameras (2MP Depth-assist, 48MP Main Camera and 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera) are stacked in a pen clipped style on the rear. The phone lets you capture every striking detail in all lighting conditions, giving DSLR a run for their money. The 48MP main camera paired with the all-new 120 super wide-angle lens makes shooting landscapes or even small spaces easy and professional.

Panorama mode: Capture Xtraordinary Moments From All Angles Panorama mode: Capture Xtraordinary Moments From All Angles

Additionally, the 2MP depth camera is used for shooting portraits in all light conditions. Now that we’ve listed these, let’s move to the next set of ‘X’ factors. The 16MP AI camera comes with a motorized selfie camera that rises and retracts immediately upon detection. I used this phone for over a week and not even for once did I notice its fall back on the overall camera experience. One thing that I like the most about pop-up selfie cameras is its ability to deliver clarity in abundance, without you having to clean the notch every time you think about clicking a picture. HONOR 9X is the first device to adopt a pop-up selfie camera that takes away the distractions of a notch, adding more value to the visual experience. The phone also packs an intelligent all-in-one solution with AIS super night mode and 4-in-1 light fusion technology to achieve ultra-clear night photos. With AIS Super Night Mode on the 48MP main camera, you have a chance to seize the night in high clarity and astonishing detail. The phone is capable of capturing you and everyone in dim or no lights at all…

AIS Super Night Mode: Every Ray of Light Captured AIS Super Night Mode: Every Ray of Light Captured

Next to the list of ‘Xtraordinary’ is AI video stabilization for on-the-go videography that eliminates the distortion and restores video quality. Thanks to the all-new AI Video Stabilization, HONOR 9X is able to take smooth and stable 720p video clips on-the-fly without the extra gear. Looking at the slo-mo mode, we captured some happy faces outside the Indian Express office. The kids were thrilled to see how this video turns out.

While reviewing different camera modes, we also came across some interesting stickers. With HONOR 9X, you can simply click a picture with your favourite sticker in the background.

Spreading smiles with the brand new HONOR 9X Spreading smiles with the brand new HONOR 9X

‘Xceptional’ Performance

No matter how well it looks, what matters the most is how well it responds. The powerful and highly responsive Kirin 710F octa-core processor ensures all your favorite games and apps run smoothly with great power efficiency. For testing, we installed a couple of heavy games and the phone performed as fast as it did earlier. No significant lag or storage concerns were noticed during the process, which makes it capable of running the system as per your needs. With 4GB and 6GB of RAM bundled with 128GB of storage, the HONOR 9X supports up to 512GB of expandable storage which makes the device all about speed and more capacity.

HONOR 9X: Powered by a strong battery backup HONOR 9X: Powered by a strong battery backup

As far as the battery is concerned, the phone packs a massive 4000mAh battery, decent enough for a day of moderate use and even extends gaming up to 8 hours. HONOR 9X also features an inbuilt AI Signal Enhancer for exceptionally fast 4G signal recovery.

Overall, the HONOR 9X is a classy device that is fast and snappy, apt for multi-tasking and functions flawlessly in regaining the lost connections. With Exceptional performance, camera capabilities and beauty, the HONOR 9X is one device to count on for the rest of 2020.

Starting just 13,999 for a 4GB+128GB variant, early grabbers on the first day of the sale i.e. 19 Jan will also be offered a discount of INR 1000. An additional discount of 10% will be applied on the ICICI Credit card from 19th to 22nd of this month, bringing the cost down to just 11,699. The same 10% discount is also applicable to the purchase of its second variant (6GB+128GB) on the above-mentioned dates; HONOR 9X (6GB+128GB) priced at 16,999 will be made available at 15,299 for four days…

Click here to find out more about the deal and make your purchase now…

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App