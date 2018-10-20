Honor 8X review: The latest entrant in the Honor family is a beast of a performer!

One look at the 8X and you are impressed by the minimalistic design and sophisticated craftsmanship.

Honor has released a number of devices this year. Each device with a distinct personality and its own set of USPs. The brand has garnered a cult following, which is evident from the 2 million+ units sold via Flipkart this year. Honor 8X, the latest entrant in the Honor family comes with a blazing fast processor and a host of useful features that take your smartphone experience to the next level.

Honor has a distinct expertise when it comes to producing smartphones with impressive hardware at even more impressive prices. The previously launched Honor 9N is a testament to this fact. The 8X only helps in taking the experience beyond and helping establish a legacy. Here is a detailed review of the handset to help you make an intelligent buying choice:

Honor 8X: Design

One look at the 8X and you are impressed by the minimalistic design and sophisticated craftsmanship. The phone’s design has an aesthetic appeal owing to the aurora glass body and thin bottom border created by using an innovative chip-on-film technology. The Honor 8X uses a metal middle frame and adopts a 2.5D double texture aurora glass body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel. The vertically aligned dual-camera setup and the fingerprint sensor can be found at the back. To the front, there is a relatively smaller notch that contains a secondary microphone, the earpiece, sensors, and the front camera. The power button and the volume rockers can be found on the right side. On the left, you can find a dual- sim plus a dedicated microSD slot, while the 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, micro USB port, and speaker grill can be found at the base.

Honor 8X: Display

The Honor 8X has a 16.51cm FullView Notch Display 2.0 and a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Its chip-on-film (COF) technology and a double L antenna design help in narrowing the width of the bottom border to 4.25mm, offering a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display also adopts a new generation of Eye Comfort mode certified by TüV Rheinland that protects your vision and prevents the eye fatigue by reducing the blue light radiation emitted by the screen. All this enhances the user’s overall viewing experience. Honor also gives you the option to hide the notch and adjust the colour temperature, font size etc. according to your preference.

Honor 8X: Performance

The 8X is a true beast when it comes to performance. It is powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with a 12nm Cortex A73 generation-based SoC which supports AI functionality. Be it daily tasks like browsing the internet and watching movies or more heavy-duty stuff like opening multiple apps and gaming, the phone performs smoothly with no signs of overheating.

Available in 3 variants – 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB, the device comes with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card Slot. To enhance your gaming experience, the 8X comes packed with the GPU turbo – a ground- breaking hardware-software integration and graphics processing acceleration technology that helps give great frame rates in heavy games like PUBG and Asphalt 9.

The phone runs Honor’s custom OS EMUI built on top of Android Oreo. EMUI is perfectly optimized for the Kirin 710, resulting in a lag-free smartphone experience. Honor 8X is equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh battery. In addition to the fingerprint unlock, it features an AI-enabled face unlock function that can adapt to difficult light conditions and small facial changes, making unlocking easier and more secure.

Honor 8X: Camera

Ever since Honor’s inception, optics have been one of the brand’s strengths. The 8X is no different. It comes equipped with a dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear camera module with F/1.8 aperture that supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). AI is put to good use and helps the camera intelligently recognize over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. This optimizes settings and enhances photo quality based on what users are shooting and produces breathtaking photos. Daylight shots are pleasantly detailed, while for low-light/night shots the smartphone uses a multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning. This results in clear, beautiful pictures with optimum detail and natural colour reproduction.

The 16MP front-facing camera comes with an enhanced portrait mode which provides natural bokeh effect and true skin tone. It has a unique 4 Cell fusion technology which allows 2X more light to go through. Honor 8X’s super-slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) and with augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos, by changing the background and creating AR masks, etc.

Honor 8X: Verdict

The 8X is an impressive smartphone. It is the best looking in its segment, provides a terrific performance, can play heavy games, and can click breathtaking shots owing to an intelligent camera. The 4GB+64GB variant of the phone can be availed at Rs 14999, the 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 16999, and the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 18999. At the price it is being offered, the smartphone is definitely a steal!

The Honor 8X will be available for purchase from 24 th October onwards exclusively on Amazon.in. You can also buy it from Honor’s official website by clicking here. (www.hihonor.com/in)

