Honor 8C vs Xiaomi Redmi 7 – Honor steals the show with amazing deals on Amazon and Flipkart

Gorgeous designs, astonishing camera setup and a powerful processor- these are some of the features that we look at while buying a smartphone. Let’s face it, we want nothing less than a fantastic deal. With exceptional features and reasonable prices, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor ever since its inception has gained a huge foothold in the market by offering decent mid-range smartphones at cutthroat prices. With an array of smartphones launched across multiple price segments, the brand is aggressively competing with the heavy hitters. Meticulous designs and premium quality can now be grabbed at reasonable prices.

While Xiaomi Redmi among other competitors has re-defined the budget segment to some extent, Honor continues to emerge as one of the strongest.

Honor 8C- The world’s first Snapdragon 632 Smartphone

Launched in December 2018, Honor 8C was the first to feature the Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor that is designed for faster web browsing and extended battery life. Many brands incorporated the same chipset post its launch, Xiaomi’s Redmi was one of them. While both handsets operate on the same processor, Honor certainly stole the thunder by being a pioneer.

Battery endurance

Both Honor 8C and Redmi 7 are powered with a 4000mAh battery that can run for 48 hours on a single charge. The AI technology, on the other hand, was first adopted by Honor and later replicated by other competing brands. Honor 8C was the first to implement a dual AI camera setup.

Besides marking the global debut of Snapdragon 632, the innovative CAT EYE- a subtle effect created using 3D printing and nano-level pattern design gives Honor an elegant touch.

Camera

Impeccable photography makes an impulsive purchase and excellent setup can help you seal the deal. Honor is the first smartphone in its price range to have integrated AI technology that can customize camera settings according to different shooting scenarios. The 13+2MP Dual Lens AI camera in Honor 8C can recognize and optimize over 500 scenarios while the AI scene detection in Redmi 7 is capable of recognizing up to 33 scenes for real-time photo optimization. Redmi 7 features a 12+2MP AI dual rear camera.

Low-light photography

In comparison with Redmi 7, Honor captures 50% more light with flagship f/1.8 aperture on the back that delivers amazing pictures in low-light scenarios.

While both Honor 8C and Redmi 7 feature an 8MP front-facing selfie camera, the former is equipped with soft light flash with 3 level light adjustments that shoots high definition pictures. It also comes with a smarter face unlock that performs exceptionally well in low light, thanks to the new LCD compensation feature.

Certified Eye Comfort Mode

An immersive gaming experience can keep you hooked on bigger and better phone screens for hours. The new generation Eye Comfort Mode in Honor 8C with 6.26 inch Notch Display reduces blue light radiation emitted by the screen to protect your eyes and prevent eye strain, especially in dim light. While the display screen of Redmi 7 is the same as Honor’s, the Eye comfort mode is a relief for long and uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Colors

When it comes to seamless designs and distinctive colors, Honor would once again lead the show. The Honor 8C comes in two royal variants- Midnight Black and Aurora Blue. The blue variant changes its hues when exposed to light. Redmi on the other hand comes in three different colors of gradient design- Lunar Red, Eclipse Black, comet Blue.

Price

Verdict

From gradient colors to a fast processor, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has been the first in the industry to incorporate changes for superior user experiences. The brand has certainly set terrific precedents for most of the trends that we see today. Honor truly signifies the three most important attributes of a brand-creativity, style and performance.

Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the leading online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. In line with its slogan “For the brave”, the brand fosters creativity and empowers the young to achieve their dreams.