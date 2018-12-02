Honor 8C: The power-packed budget smartphone is an absolute delight to use

Smartphone manufacturers nowadays really know how to provide the best smartphone experience at the most reasonable prices and Honor is one of the frontrunners. Within a few years of its inception, the brand has acquired a fan following owing to a slew of handsets – each unique its own way. Honor has been one of the first brands to provide a notched display in a budget phone. It is also the first to implement AI in budget phones. With a cutting edge technology and other various innovations, Honor has made its way to the top.

Advertising

Carrying this legacy forward, Honor has launched the latest entrant in its family- the Honor 8C. Since Honor’s prime target has always been the youth, the 8C comes loaded with features that resonate well with today’s generation. Most of today’s young people want a phone that can perform exceptionally well, can click some beautiful pictures and doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket while doing so. The 8C does all that, and some more.

Focused on the budget conscious buyers who want the best features, the 8C comes with a good number of nifty features that make it an absolute delight to use. Honor 8C is the world’s first phone with a Snapdragon 632 chipset. This is the first time that an Honor phone in the budget segment is launching with AI capabilities. The 8C is the first phone in this segment having a TUV blue light certification, that helps save your eyes from strain. And it is also the first Honor handset to ship with an innovative ‘CAT EYE’ design that makes it stand apart from the crowd (the blue colour finish is a sight to behold!)

The phone has a bigger display, bigger battery, powerful processor, solid GPU, and a clean UI. To elaborate, the 8C’s bigger 6.26-inch TUV certified Notch Display has a ratio of 19:9 and makes for an immersive viewing experience while caring for your eyes. Its display is specifically designed to cater to the needs of millennials and enhance their daily multimedia consumption experience. Keeping the trends in mind, Honor 8C comes with a significantly small notch at the top which houses the front facing camera, earpiece and sensors.

Advertising

Thanks to a 4000 mAH big battery, it can run for 2 days on a single charge. For gaming enthusiasts, the device comes loaded with a game acceleration mode to ensure smoother frame rates and minimal frame drops. It also comes with some interesting advanced DND features in the game suite that can stop those annoying notifications while playing PUBG! Lastly, it has the flagship EMUI 8.2 which is clean, intuitive, and easy to use. The UI can be further simplified for elders with a ‘Simple Mode’ from device settings. This perfect mix of hardware and software makes the Honor 8C a true multimedia device.

As far as optics go, it has a 13+2 MP AI dual camera set up at the back which can intelligently recognize up to 22 scenes and 500 scenarios to automatically adjust lighting and other settings and ensure the best colour reproduction, picture quality, and clarity even in low light. Another very interesting feature of the camera is its ability to record videos in the H.265 codec. This basically means that the video size decreases by up to 30% while the quality stays the same.

The 8MP front camera is equally impressive and ensures that the subject’s skin tone doesn’t feel unnatural. There is an ‘Augmented Reality’ Mode for funny camera shots with some interesting effects. There is a portrait mode present in both the rear cameras and the front camera along with a soft light feature that helps accentuate your selfies.

Other important features of the 8C include a face-unlock that can perform even in 1 lux light, a dedicated MicroSD slot with up to 256GB expandable storage, dual Bluetooth connection, advanced gaming DND in ‘Game Suite’, and the option to disable the notch, in case you are not a fan.

The smartphone will be available in 4GB + 32GB at INR 11,999 and 4GB + 64GB at INR 12,999 variants exclusively on Amazon India starting 10th December 2018. If you are a budget conscious buyer who does not want to compromise on performance, this is the smartphone you need.