Honor 10 Lite is a hotter deal than Redmi 7? A battle of pocket friendly performers

The smartphone industry today is evolving at an incredible pace, no wonder we launch a feature one day and that’s emulated in ten different ways and brands in a week. Among the abundance of smartphones, we have picked up two of the hot-selling smartphones – HONOR 10 lite and Redmi 7 that are performance-proof but wouldn’t hit your pocket at the same time. While both the handsets seem more or less the same in terms of looks and configurations, one of these is a clear winner. Read on to find out who that is!

Honor 10 lite vs Redmi 7: Design and Display

In terms of looks, both HONOR 10 lite and Redmi 7 come in glass finish but the HONOR 10 lite looks more beautiful and stylish with its glossy gradient design. While the HONOR 10 lite is available in 3 colours – Sapphire Blue, Sky Blue and Midnight Black, the Sapphire Blue with glossy finish will definitely draw your attention. The front of the smartphone is dominated by a 91% screen to body ratio with 15.77cm (6.21-inch) display and a full-HD+ resolution and a small drew drop notch. The Redmi 7, on the other hand, flaunts 86.83% screen to body ratio of 15.90cm (6.26-inch) display with HD+ resolution, a dot notch display and is available in three colors – Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red.

Here the HONOR is a clear winner having FHD+ display with 91% of screen to body ratio for an exceptional viewing experience even though Redmi 7 has a slightly bigger display.

The Prime Battle: Camera Performance

Millennials look for nothing but outstanding camera performance and we’re obviously swayed by a handset that offers one. HONOR wins the prime battle again with dual AI camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, the HONOR 10 Lite houses a 24MP AI shooter in the top-notch. The device on the other side of this battle, the Redmi 7 boasts a 12MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP secondary camera and an 8MP camera on the front.

While both the smartphones boast of their unique features and technologies within the camera section such as AI camera, Portrait mode, scene detection, better selfie capabilities and gesture controls for camera clicks, HONOR additionally talks about its 4-in-1 light fusion technology and exposure compensation technology for better selfie experience in both day and night, AI Super Night Mode and AR mode in its HONOR 10 lite.

Coming to the vibrancy of pictures, the shots taken were quite pixelated while the ones taken with HONOR 10 Lite were relatively clear and sharp, plus they were quick to lock focus which makes it standout.

HONOR 10 Lite vs Redmi 7: Specifications and Performance

Powered by a Kirin 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, the HONOR 10 Lite is available in two configurations (4GB RAM and 6GB RAM), though storage remains the same at 64GB. The GPU Turbo 3.0 in HONOR 10 lite further enhances the gaming performance giving high frame rates and simultaneously reduces the power consumption so that you can seamlessly play graphic intensive games like PUBG on the phone. The handset is capable of handling several apps at once and there will be no lag or stutter as such. While the Redmi 7 runs on Snapdragon 632 clocked at 1.8GHz and comes in two variants – 2GB and 3GB of RAM with 32 GB of storage. Speaking of handling multiple apps simultaneously, the brand needs to work on its performance. We noticed some lag on installing heavy apps and games on Redmi while HONOR 10 lite was very well capable of handling day to day tasks. The fingerprint sensor on both the devices seem fine and we did not experience any problem with that but given the issue of lag in Redmi, we may face that some discrepancies in the future.

As far as the battery is concerned, the 3400mAh battery in 10 Lite can easily give you more than 12-hour backup of rigorous usage. Redmi 7, on the other hand, has 4000maH battery, which is slightly more. But the backup in both cases seemed impressive and lasts longer than expected.

Price and availability

Both the products fall under 10K price range. We suggest checking deals at the upcoming sale starting from September 29 on Amazon and Flipkart both.

Verdict

Redmi may have battled against one of the leading brands in the industry, but the brand has missed meeting the standard quality bar which by all means HONOR has achieved. As this review suggests, Redmi 7 still needs some improvisation in the performance department while it still has a battery backup to show off about. As far as the camera is concerned, HONOR is a clear winner, which becomes apparent with some amazing shots in the review. Coming to the design and display, HONOR once again takes a lead with a higher resolution even though it doesn’t flaunt a slightly bigger display. The device is handy and comfortable and the features are sharp and impressive. All in all, if you are not willing to spend anything over INR 10,000 on your new smartphone, we can say that HONOR 10 Lite wins this battle.