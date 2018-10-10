Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

The Realme 2 with Diamond Blue edition will be on sale at 00:00 Hours (October 10 midnight) on October 11.

Festivals bring with them an opportunity to give and receive gifts. When you gift something to a loved one, the joyous smile on their face fills the heart with pure joy. If you ask someone about the gift they want, most of them would have the same answer – a smartphone. To ensure that you get the best gifts at the best prices, Flipkart is here with its Big Billion Days sale that offers something for everyone.

In just two years, Realme has emerged as a company with some of the best budget smartphone offerings, providing exemplary features at inexpensive rates. The brand is all set for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days with some super attractive deals in every price segment for the Indian youth. There is a Realme for everyone.

In just two years, Realme has emerged as a company with some of the best budget smartphone offerings, providing exemplary features at inexpensive rates.

For the ultra-budget conscious, there is the the new king of entry-level smartphones: Realme C1. It comes with a 4230mAh battery and Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core Processor, supports a 6.2-inch super large screen and offers the first notch full screen in its price segment. The Realme C1 will be exclusively available on Flipkart from October 11, 2018, at 12:00 Noon onwards. You can avail the smartphone at a very attractive price of Rs 6,999. For perspective, below is a comparison with the Redmi 6A:

For the ultra-budget conscious, there is the the new king of entry-level smartphones: Realme C1.

The Realme 2, another brilliant device in its segment will be available at a starting price of Rs 8990. This all-rounder gives a host of features that are usually found in smartphones priced much higher. There is an amazing diamond cutting design, the first notched full screen under 10K, dual cameras, a big 4230mah battery, and a host of other nifty features. The Realme 2 with Diamond Blue edition will be on sale at 00:00 Hours (October 10 midnight) on October 11.

And finally, there is the Realme 2 Pro, a device that has been making waves ever since it was launched. This mid-range king has a lot of ‘firsts’ going on for it. It has the first dewdrop screen in the price segment, the first 8 GB RAM in this price segment and comes with the most powerful mid-range chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 660. This, coupled with the 16 MP AI dual IMX398 camera (same as the OnePlus 5T) makes it the best choice under 20K. The device can be availed for Rs 14990. Now, on the Big Billion Days, these smartphones can be availed for even lower prices! Here’s how:

Firstly, there is a 10 percent discount for HDFC Debit and Credit card holders. If you have an HDFC card you can get the Realme C1, the Realme 2, and the 2 Pro for Rs 6999, Rs 8091, and Rs 12591 respectively. Should you choose to avail the no-cost EMI option, it starts from Rs 1197 for the C1, Rs 1348 for the Realme 2, and Rs 2332 for the Realme 2 Pro.

Other than that, you can get complete mobile protection at Rs 99 only, a buyback guarantee up to 70 percent of the original price, Jio offer up to Rs 4450, exciting exchange offers (Minimum Rs.500 for all brands), and free case cover and screen protector with all Realme devices! Below are the offers in more detail:

HOT DEALS



So why wait? The season of exciting sales is upon us and it is time to make the most of it.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App