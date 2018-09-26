From “Never Settle” to “Proud to be young”, Realme is going to launch a “mid-range OnePlus 6T” in a campus!

The Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in the sub-20K segment and owing to similar specs and same parent company, might as well be called the ‘OnePlus 6T’ of the mid-range segment! The Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in the sub-20K segment and owing to similar specs and same parent company, might as well be called the ‘OnePlus 6T’ of the mid-range segment!

In 2013, OnePlus left OPPO. This separation led to the creation of a cult brand that we know today. With its ‘Never Settle’ philosophy, it quickly became a crowd favourite. Now, with a similar attitude and a clear focus on the youth, Realme is all set to prove its mettle.

Realme’s philosophy is best expressed in its slogan, ‘Proud to be Young’. It shares the same outlook as the opinionated, unperturbed young generation of today – that youth is too precious to be wasted in mediocrity. Recently, the brand unveiled an interesting video to give an idea of the smartphone’s philosophy. Although the video doesn’t give away much regarding the spec-sheet and looks, it gives a clear idea of what the brand thinks and how it resonates with the youth.

Watch the video below to see for yourself.

If you were looking closely, there were a few glimpses of the phone! For example, in the below frame, the dewdrop notch is visible. You can also notice a dual-camera setup, the vibrant screen, an impressive screen to body ratio, and the Realme branding in the below screengrabs.

The one-minute long video is inspirational and really hits home. Talking about what youth is, the video equates it with power and passion. It urges the viewer to be fearless and limitless. To dare to stand out, leaving the rest of the world behind. It captures the young and the restless facing themselves in different situations, at the threshold of infinite possibilities. The film speaks through them about what being young means and how being young is all about finding, creating and dreaming.

With stunning visuals and an energetic voiceover, the video communicates that youth is a journey to seek the exquisite, the ultimate style. That youth is about finding, creating, and keeping it real. Shot in New York, the video features 3 youngsters among which is an Indian boy who studies in New York City. Despite his educational commitments, he chose to follow his passion for boxing and continued practising after school. His zeal to work towards his dreams never stopped him from winning accolades even in the foreign city.

This video implies that youth is about being your own captain, your own coach and keep moving forward, obeying your own rules. It is about shining in your own style and being unafraid of ceaseless desire. It is about being a conqueror, a game-changer, a winner, and being proud to be young. This interesting video is shot from Realme’s perspective and it is amazing how well it understands the young people of today.

Markets are afloat with rumours as the Realme 2 Pro nears its launch. A lot of sources suggest that the device might have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and an impressive 8 GB RAM. This, coupled with the sleek dewdrop notch makes the Realme 2 Pro comparable with the upcoming OnePlus 6T (also rumoured to have a dewdrop screen and the first phone to promote 8 GB RAM).

Realme is soon going to have a launch event for the Realme 2 Pro and that too at a place brimming with youthful energy – Amity University. This proves that Realme is creating youth pride for the young generations and aims to bring them the best mid-range smartphone.

The launch event is going to be a first-of-its-kind and will have a host of tech reviewers and celebrities interacting with the students. Here’s a glimpse of what is lined up:

• Popular smartphone reviewer Gaurav Chaudhary AKA Technical Guruji will come to meet the young fans and do a live unboxing with Madhav!

• Celebrity rapper Raftaar will join the Realme “Young Power” Musical Night!

• Madhav and Rajiv Makhni will do a live unboxing!

So gear up for an exciting launch. The Realme 2 Pro or the ‘OnePlus 6T’ of the mid-range will soon be here!

