Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000

If one looks at phones under Rs 25,000, options like Moto X4, Samsung A6 Plus, Oppo F7, and Vivo V9 can be considered. Most of the devices feature a newer 18:9 aspect ratio or sport a notch on top of the screen. Huawei Nova 3i was recently launched in India at a price of Rs 20,990. The phone has some really impressive features like quad cameras, backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI), 128GB storage as well as AI Shopping feature. From Nova 3i to Moto X4 and Oppo F7, let us take a look at top smartphones in the sub-Rs 25,000 segment in India.

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i has four cameras – two on the front and two at the back, which are backed by AI. Another highlight is its big 6.3-inch Full HD+ FullView display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and a notch on top. The Nova 3i ships with AI gallery as well as AI Shopping features. The AI Gallery makes sharing photos easier by allowing users to search gallery by category. It also segregates photos of different category such as food, and also lets users search by typing in such keywords.

Huawei’s AI Shopping feature lets users directly shop for products that they click using the phone’s camera. After clicking image of a product, one needs to tap the Hi Touch icon on the camera window, which will help users find similar items on Amazon India for purchase. Other AI features include, noise cancelling that allows users to listen clearly regardless of the background noise, image recognition, and more.

Huawei Nova 3i supports GPU Turbo technology, that makes gaming experience of the phone better by enhancing the graphics processing performance by up to 60 per cent. In addition, the technology also reduces the energy consumption by 30 per cent, which also helps with the battery life of the phone. The technology helps with AR and VR gaming thanks to its heavy graphics processing capability. Huawei’s new phone comes pre-installed with graphics heavy games like PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Nova 3i has a 16MP+2MP dual cameras at the back and the camera automatically adjusts to give users the best picture results. The AI-powered real-time scene and object recognition technology can recognise more than 500 scenarios in 22 categories like blue skies, people or a dog. The front cameras combine 24MP+2MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture on the primary sensor. The AI Beautification feature for selfies offers 3D portrait lighting mode for better pictures in low-light conditions.

Nova 3i is powered by the Kirin 710 processor and the phone comes with a 3,340mAh battery. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 skin on top. A rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor is present on Nova 3i. In addition, the phone also supports the Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options on Nova 3i include, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port.

Moto X4

Moto X4 stands out for it design as it features glass on the front and back that sandwiches a metal frame. It comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It gets a 5.2-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and the performance does not disappoint when it comes to daily usage, as we observed in our review.

Moto X4 packs a dual-camera setup on the rear. It has a 12MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and the second wide-angle camera has 8MP with an f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo. Moto X4 is priced at Rs 20,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model costs Rs 22,999.

Oppo F7

Oppo F7 has a 25MP selfie camera, which is also the highlight of the device. The front camera does an excellent job of clicking pictures in bright outdoors and indoor. Selfies are also good considering the price of the phone. Oppo F7 has a plastic back cover with glossy finish and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a notch with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the Helio P60 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The rear camera is 16MP. The battery is a 3,400mAh one. Oppo F7 price in India is Rs 20,990.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+ is for the brand conscious buyers. It sports a 6-inch super AMOLED full HD+ Infinity display, which looks good. The display is the highlight of the phone. The colour reproduction is solid and the icons appear sharp. The dual 16MP+5MP rear cameras are a bit of a hit and miss, as they manage to get some nice shots but with noticeable shutter lag sometimes. The 24MP selfie camera is quite good and captures results with ample details.

Samsung Galaxy A6+ runs 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 processor, with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. In our review we observed, the device is somewhat underpowered for its price. The phone packs a 3,500mAh battery and it runs Android Oreo 8.0.

Vivo V9

Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 display with an Apple iPhone X-like notch on top. Vivo V9 is powered by a Snapdragon 626 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Vivo V9 gets a 24MP front-facing selfie camera with a portrait mode and a soft LED flash. The rear camera is a combination of 16MP + 5MP sensors and LED flash.

Vivo V9 runs the company’s proprietary Funtouch OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The dual-SIM phone is backed by a 3260mAh battery. Vivo V9 is priced in India is Rs 20,990.

Verdict

Comparing all 5, we can see the Huawei Nova 3i emerge as a clear winner. With four AI cameras, 6.3-inch Full HD+ FullView display, and a host of AI features, the smartphone can be yours for just Rs 20,990! If you are looking for an all-round performer and want to experience AI at its best, Huawei Nova 3i is our pick of the lot.

