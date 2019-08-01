Does OPPO A9 make one of the top contenders in the affordable smartphone market? Let’s find out!

The amazing software tweaks, a range of creative designs and impeccable performance have created a burgeoning market for OPPO. The rapid technological advancements in the smartphone industry may have captured the interest of millions but affordability is one big consideration in the Indian markets and OPPO gives a tough competition in the price segment as well. Debunking myths around high-end specifications that burn a hole in your pocket, the recently launched OPPO A9 is certain to turn heads around. Priced at just Rs.15,490, let’s see what makes OPPO A9 one of the top contenders in the affordable smartphone market.

Advertising

Powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the device packs 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. You can now click insanely without having to worry about the extra space, the device has enough storage that won’t run out any time soon. The OPPO A9 boots on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 which comes with preloaded features like Dazzle color and Ultra Night mode for enhanced photography.

The device looks great aesthetically. The OPPO A9 features a 6.53-inch full HD waterdrop display with a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. The Waterdrop Display comes under the protection of Gorilla Glass 5 and boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90.70 percent. Additionally, the camera, light sensor and the receiver are all top centered that beautifies the handset while offering a compact layout. The OPPO A9 flaunts a gorgeous gradient finish in two unique colors, Marble Green and Fluorite Purple. It also has a fingerprint sensor mounted at the back of the device that gives you a firm grip.

In terms of optics, the OPPO A9 packs a dual rear camera that sports a 16-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. The front houses a 16MP selfie camera which is capable of recognizing up and intelligently using face slimming feature. Additionally, the camera works extremely well in low light scenarios with an ultra-night mode. So, bring out the photographer in you, it’s time to capture that stunning sunset and all those gorgeous views you can’t stop admiring for hours.

Advertising

Coming to one of the most important aspects, the battery life. No matter how advanced the features are, if your phone runs out of battery too soon, it could be a major disappointment. The OPPO A9 is powered by a 4020mAh battery that delivers 14 hours of video playback and 11 hours of gaming support on a single charge. The phone is equipped with features that automatically reduce standby power consumption. Plus, the fast charging support is always great. I’m usually late for my Monday morning calls and by the time I get ready, the phone is fully charged. Awesome, isn’t it? As far as gaming is concerned, look no further. The handset features GameBoost 2.0 for accelerated CPU and GPU performance for an immersive and stutter-free gaming experience.

Let’s not deny, we could look for high-end specifications and excellent designs, something that looks incredibly impactful and stunning at the same time. But would it be wrong to say that everything boils down to the price segment in the end? Probably not! OPPO with its latest crown addition in the A series will take care of everything without even leaving any impact on your monthly budget.

With stunning designs, excellent camera specifications, extended battery life and power-packed performance, OPPO A9 offers an unrivalled experience at just Rs. 15, 490. The smartphone is available at all offline stores and also available across all major online platforms (Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and TataCliq). Grab one for you today!