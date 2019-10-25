Constant Innovation and Diversification dictate HONOR’s success

The smartphone industry today trumps almost every major breakthrough in India and the reason is well understood by now, constant innovation backed by in-depth research. HONOR was founded in the year 2013, when India was about to witness something of a smartphone renaissance. Soon enough, the nation became one of the most important telecom markets in the world, making HONOR one of the most promising smartphone brands in India. If you are wondering how HONOR has succeeded in finding a place in the Indian psyche, the answer is simple, it resolutely fought for what it deemed most important- to be able to herald the technological revolution in ways that resonated with its customers. The never-ending quest for innovation and customer satisfaction helped HONOR put down roots in the global markets.

Advertising

HONOR values personal experiences like no other brand and the ‘belief in better’ is what keeps it going. Its innovations have always surmounted the initial expectations, given everything is perfected with absolute precision.

Revolutionizing the smartphone industry with World’s first technologies: HONOR

Known for the aesthetic appeal, mesmerizing colors and cutting edge technology, HONOR’s focus on innovation is also validated by the fact that it has introduced some of the world’s first technologies.

Advertising

Honor’s first launch of 2019 was one of a kind. Launched in January 2019, the HONOR View20 flaunted eight Worlds’-First Technologies. Starting with the world’s first 48MP rear camera and Sony IMX586 sensor with TOF 3D camera, it also sports an All-View Display (World’s first in-screen front camera design) amongst many others. The camera technology in the handset is coupled with AI computing power that has the ability to recognize over 60 categories and 1500 scenarios in real-time and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Kirin 980 chipset, which again is an exceptional combination.

Similarly, the Honor 20 series launched in June offers a desirable combination of reliable performance, camera setup, appealing designs and a host of useful features at affordable prices. The Honor 20 features a Quad-camera setup with a dedicated macro lens and Honor 20i flaunts a triple camera setup. For a phone this efficient, the 15K price bracket is quite a catch. Speaking of the world’s first technologies, The Honor 8C is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset and it also notched another win with the latest ‘Cat-Eye’ design.

With the launch of GPU Turbo technology, HONOR smartphones are able to power mobile games without any lag; the heavy mobile games can now be played with better touch response, High Frame rates and excellent graphics processing framework. With gaming experts like HONOR 20, and HONOR View 20, the company ensures that gamers have nothing to complain about. The graphics processing efficiency in every handset is improved by 60%, eliminating the need for expensive software.

Diversification is the key to success, says HONOR

While every leading smartphone brand is throwing the gauntlet with yet another technology, HONOR’s idea of expanding its reach into other product categories was remarkable. Yes, the brand did not just come up with a series of smartphones at multiple price points, HONOR has invested its technology and resources in other product categories as well. The HONOR Band 5 gave a tough fight to Xiaomi’s Mi Band and certainly offers the best combination of hardware and software. It has an excellent battery life and here is the catch- it allows you to take photos without touching your handset. HONOR Band 5 has emerged as the most sold product in the smart wearables category on Day 1 of Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart. It is also among the bestsellers in Telephones and Accessories category on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. HONOR Band 5, which was launched in August this year, has disrupted the wearable market with its stylish looks and, intelligent and smart features.

Next in line is HONOR’s Vision-series of Smart TV’s in the country. The HONOR Vision Smart screen was unveiled in India on October 14 in India Mobile Congress and is set to launch in Q1 2020. Positioned as the future of television, HONOR Vision Smart TV is said to be the world’s first smart TV with AI pop-up camera. In addition to the camera technologies, HONOR announced its venture with an intelligent Honghu 818 chipset which brings superior experience for users. In addition, if you’re fond of reading digital books or watching movies on a bigger screen while you’re on the go, you may even opt for HONOR tablets. HONOR launched a pair of new tablets – the Honor Pad 5 (8-inch) and Honor Pad 5 (10.1-inch) in June this year.

With strong R&D capabilities, HONOR enhances the overall customer experience

With 23 exclusive service centers (ESC) across India which follows same day repair concept, HONOR has always striven to deliver above and beyond our expectations. It values consumer experience more than anything and along with exclusive service centers, the Hotline Center provides voice services in five different languages and offers 12 hours of chat, email, SoMe and e-commerce services. In terms of Quality, HONOR designs its products from a global competence perspective. The brand merges with the best global technologies- from designing it in Paris, acquiring camera and optics input from Japan, manufacturing processes from Germany, etc. and gives every product a unique global finish. It may sometimes get difficult for a global brand to deliver as per the unique needs of different markets but HONOR has specific strategies in place for the diversified consumer base in the country.

Connecting users like never before: HONOR

Speaking of future developments, just like HONOR heralded the evolution of AI, it is all set to embrace a host of other technologies in the coming months. The handsets will also integrate a 5G connection in the near future. 5G is not only expected to have much higher speeds than 4G but with an internet speed of 10 gigabits per second, it will also enable an ultra-low latency rate (The lag between initiating a command and getting a response). Following the successful launch of the Kirin 990 processor Series, global smartphone brand HONOR unveils its 5G Experience Lab, which cements the brand’s leadership in 5G technologies as it sets out its vision and roadmap for the roll-out of 5G. The HONOR 5G Experience Lab comprises a Communications Protocol Test Lab and features multiple zones that depict the future of 5G in everyday scenarios. HONOR also showcased the deployment and application of 5G in smart homes and gaming while showing how it optimizes 5G signals to ensure best-in-class 5G experiences for users.

The technology is evolving at an impeccable pace and this certainly is one of the most important developments that need to be factored in. HONOR, by all means, is embracing the digital revolution. The brand strikes the right balance between Quality, Productivity, and Innovation and we’re prepared for many such revelations in the coming years.