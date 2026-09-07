Built for the Way Leaders Work: The HP ProBook 4 Flip G2i AI PC

Leaders today are more hands-on. A typical day can mean writing a note that sets a direction, build the deck the night before, join the call from a car, and reviewing a critical document before a decision is made. And work rarely exists in isolation: the same afternoon might include a client review, a team discussion and a four-year-old’s parent-teacher meeting.

For leaders working at that pace, a laptop is more than a device on the desk. It is the tool that moves with them, adapts to the way they work and helps them stay productive wherever the day takes them.

Before the day begins

The day can start before the first meeting, with an inbox to clear and a presentation to finish on the commute.

The HP ProBook 4 Flip G2i 13-inch Notebook AI PC is built for that pace. With Intel® Core™ processors, a built-in NPU and up to 32 GB of DDR5 memory, it is ready for the mix of AI-enabled work, presentations, browser tabs and applications that fill a modern working day. With up to 1 TB of storage, there is room for the files and documents that come with it.

Once the calls start

As the day moves into meetings, the ProBook is designed to help leaders stay present and clearly heard, wherever they are working. The available 5 MP HDR camera with Image Signal Processing (ISP), AI Presence Detection and IR camera help keep the user in frame and well lit, while the world-facing camera offers added flexibility for capturing what’s happening around you. Audio by Poly Studio, dual microphones and AI noise reduction work together to reduce unwanted background noise. Whether the call is taken from an airport lounge or a busy corridor, the focus stays on the conversation

When work changes shape

Leadership work does not follow a single format. One moment might call for writing and presenting; the next might involve reviewing a document, annotating a proposal or sharing a screen around a table.

The 360-degree hinge allows the HP ProBook 4 Flip G2i to adapt accordingly. It can work as a traditional laptop, transform into tent mode for presenting around a table or become a tablet for reading and reviewing documents. The optional HP Nested Pen adds another layer of flexibility. Stored inside the device and able to charge fully in 30 seconds for up to two hours of use, it is ready when a document needs to be signed or an idea captured quickly.

Built for the day beyond the desk

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Away from the desk, what decides whether a laptop survives the day is less visible. At a starting weight of 1.38 kg, depending on configuration, the ProBook is light enough to carry between offices and cities without a second thought, and the HP Long Life battery is built to last a full working day, which in practice has to cover a morning of meetings, an afternoon that breaks for the school run and the hour of catching up once the house is quiet. When it does run low, HP Fast Charge reaches 50 per cent in 30 minutes with the system off or on standby and its adapter, and USB Type-C® GaN charger is smaller and lighter than most, which counts for anyone already travelling with a full bag.

Protection that works in the background

A laptop that moves around like this also carries the most sensitive material in the organisation, from results that are not yet public to important client information. That makes security an essential part of the business laptop experience. HP Wolf Security provides protection built into the hardware and designed to work in the background, without requiring the leader to constantly manage it.

What that adds up to is a laptop built to hold up across long days that rarely stay only about work, built for the leaders doing the work, rather than watching it get done.

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