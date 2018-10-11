Best Honor-able offers you should watch out for during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

From Oct 11 th to 14 th , there will be heavy discounts and offers on the recently launched bestsellers such as the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10, and Honor 7A.

The long-awaited season of sales is finally here. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, as usual, comes with a promise of spectacular deals and offers. Especially in the smartphone section, the offers that shine the best are from Honor. Ever since its inception in 2014, Honor has established an impressive footing in the smartphone market. This is evident from the 2 Million Honor products that have already been sold on Flipkart in the 1 st half of this year. Honor plans to sell a million more products in the ongoing sale this festive season.

From Oct 11 th to 14 th , there will be heavy discounts and offers on the recently launched bestsellers such as the Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7S, Honor 9i, Honor 10, and Honor 7A. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards across all Honor smartphones.

The most anticipated offer will be for the Honor 9N. People planning to buy this mid-range champion can avail the 3+32GB and 4+64GB variants at a price drop of Rs 2000 under the superstar offer. The Honor 9N has been remarked as an exquisitely beautiful smartphone with a 19:9 aspect ratio notched display and a 79% screen to body ratio for a terrific viewing experience. This compact smartphone is now available at a very interesting price.

Global bestseller Honor 10 (for the first time ever) will be available at a discount of INR 8000. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor and 6 gigs of RAM. It has an impressive display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and with features such as a 24 MP + 16 MP AI Camera system, the AI Photography Mode, and 3D Portrait Lighting, this phone helps you take professional like photos everywhere you go. It feels compact even with such a large screen, making one hand usage a breeze. Customers can avail up to 50% guaranteed Buyback value on Honor 9N and Honor 10.

The recently launched Honor 7S can be availed at Rs 6499. It is an apt choice for the budget conscious buyer and offers a bright FullView Display, a 13 MP Rear Camera and an LED Selfie- light. Another bestseller in the budget segment, the Honor 7A will be available at an attractive offer of Rs 7999. This device ships with a 13MP + 2MP ultra sharp dual-lens camera and an 8MP front shooter with adjustable selfie toning light. The 14.47cm Honor FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio delivers a bezel-less viewing experience for gaming, watching movies and online shopping. It also facilitates smart functional features like navigation dock, three-finger screenshot, one-click split and more.

The 3+32GB variant of Honor 9 Lite gets a price drop of Rs 1000 and will be available at Rs 9999. The 4+64GB variant will be available at an exchange offer of Rs 3000. This device has a double-sided 2.5D glass and a 14.35 cm (5.65”) FHD+ display. It packs a 13 MP + 2 MP dual- lens rear camera system and PDAF fast focus for picture-perfect photos. Featuring a Kirin 659 octa core processor, this phone performs well even when you’re playing resource-heavy games. Its 3000 mAh battery allows you to go a whole day on a single charge.

And this is not all! Flipkart is also offering complete mobile protection starting Rs 199!

